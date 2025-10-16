EcoFlow Wins TIME Best Inventions 2025 Award

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, a leading portable power and renewable energy solutions company, today announced that its flagship OCEAN Pro residential energy storage system has been named to TIME’s list of the Best Inventions of 2025 in the Green Energy category, which highlights 300 groundbreaking innovations changing the way we live.

Each year, TIME’s editors and correspondents around the world nominate and evaluate products across emerging fields such as energy, health care and AI. The final list recognizes innovations based on originality, efficacy, ambition and impact.

EcoFlow OCEAN Pro stands out with its smart, all-in-one residential energy storage design, enabling homeowners to store and manage clean power with unmatched efficiency. With industry-leading capacity, safety and reliability, coupled with AI-powered energy management, OCEAN Pro delivers more than just backup power: it stabilizes the grid and meets AI-driven energy demands, advancing a smarter and more sustainable energy future. Beyond its features, OCEAN Pro is also designed for installer efficiency, simplifying setup and deployment for professional integrators.



EcoFlow Earns Its Third Recognition on TIME’s Best Inventions List

“We’re honored that TIME has recognized OCEAN Pro as one of this year’s Best Inventions,” said, Jenny Zhang, President of the North America Residential Energy Business at EcoFlow. “This award affirms our commitment to bringing powerful solutions like OCEAN Pro to the world and giving families a smarter, stronger, and more reliable energy system built for the challenges they face today.”

EcoFlow OCEAN Pro’s recognition follows EcoFlow’s 2023 TIME Best Inventions award for the GLACIER portable fridge and 2021 award for the DELTA Pro portable power station, marking the company’s continued leadership in developing products that redefine how people generate, store and use energy.

Earlier this year, EcoFlow was also recognized on the TIME’s’ list of the World’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025, ranking among the top 250 companies globally. This honor highlights EcoFlow’s continued leadership in clean energy innovation and sustainability.

See the full list of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025 here: time.com/collections/best-inventions-2025. For more detailed information, please visit EcoFlow US or EcoFlow Canada.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, commiitted to powering a new world.

Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST irpower solutions – Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough-for individuals andfamilies, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany an Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 rmarkets worldwide. For more information visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.