HiStranger Set to Revolutionize Content Creation with Emotion AI in the U.S.

The promising Korean startup’s selection for “U-KNOCK in USA” signals a new, data-driven era for understanding audience engagement in Hollywood.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HiStranger, a leading Korean Emotion AI startup, today announced its official U.S. market entry following its selection for the prestigious “U-KNOCK in USA” program. The company is set to introduce Insight Flow, a groundbreaking solution designed to replace creative guesswork with objective emotional data, poised to revolutionize how Hollywood content is developed, tested, and perfected.

Operated by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), U-KNOCK is an exclusive program that bridges Korea’s most innovative companies with the U.S. entertainment market. This year’s event features keynote speeches from K-Content titans like CJ ENM and SM Studio. HiStranger was selected as one of only 10 promising startups chosen to participate, highlighting its role as a key player in the next wave of content technology.

Through the program, HiStranger will engage in high-level events, including the International Content Investment Forum and 1:1 Business Meetings with U.S. investors and studios, focusing on co-development and investment opportunities.

“For too long, multimillion-dollar creative decisions have relied on instinct alone. We are here to change that,” said D.K. Kim, CEO of HiStranger. “Being selected for U-KNOCK gives us a platform to show Hollywood how data can empower creativity, not hinder it. We are offering a new way to understand audiences on a fundamental, emotional level, which is the key to creating truly resonant content.”

HiStranger’s flagship solution, Insight Flow, tackles the industry’s most pressing challenge: predicting audience connection. The platform uses a combination of biosignals—including heart rate (PPG), brainwave activity (EEG), and Facial Expression Recognition (FER)—to measure and analyze viewers’ real-time, authentic emotional responses.

The platform’s data-driven dashboard allows studios and creators to pinpoint exact moments of high engagement, confusion, or emotional disconnect. This provides a scientific layer of insight to the creative process, enabling more informed decisions that de-risk investments and maximize audience impact.

HiStranger is a pioneering technology company at the intersection of neuroscience, AI, and storytelling. Its flagship solution, Insight Flow, provides quantitative analysis of audience emotional responses to help creators design more resonant and impactful experiences.

U-KNOCK is a global acceleration program operated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA). The program supports promising Korean content startups in their global expansion by connecting them with top-tier international investors, partners, and mentors.

