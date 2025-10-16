Hoskar Night Premium Networking Event in Manila – It’s Showtime in the Philippines on 5 November

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Southeast Asia’s real estate and hospitality markets remain active in 2025, supported by steady growth, better infrastructure and strong tourism recovery. The Philippines stands out as a fast-growing hub, attracting more international investors and hotel brands aiming to capture new opportunities in travel, living and leisure. Branded residences and lifestyle-led projects are gaining popularity, showing a clear shift toward higher quality, design focus and long-term value in the Philippine market.

To connect key decision-makers and strengthen business networks across the industry, HoSkar Night – Asia’s most vibrant networking event – returns to Manila on 5 November 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Manila.

Recognized as the premier networking platform for real estate and hospitality professionals across Asia-Pacific, HoSkar Night is designed to bring together developers, hotel owners, designers and senior industry leaders in an exclusive, business-driven atmosphere.



Developers Seminar at HoSkar Night 2024 – Source: WeHub

The event will be held on 5 November 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Manila. It will begin with a private seminar, HoSkar Talk, from 3:30 to 6:00 PM, offering valuable insights from regional experts on emerging market trends, investment dynamics and design innovations shaping the future. During this session, industry leaders will share insights into key market performances across the Philippines and Southeast Asia, the evolution of branded residences and emerging trends in design and wellness. Highlights include a case study on luxury mixed-use resorts, discussions on interior design principles and panels featuring top developers and hotel groups exploring the country’s hospitality growth and luxury segment opportunities. Following the seminar, the HoSkar Night networking cocktail will start at 6:00 PM, offering an exclusive setting for meaningful exchanges and business development opportunities among hospitality leaders and innovators.

Due to the event’s exclusive nature and limited capacity, priority access will be granted to local developers, hotel owners, senior industry professionals, sponsors and partners of the WeHub.

Register now to join HoSkar Night in Manila on 5 November: https://hoskarnight.com/registration-manila/

WeHub, the organizer of HoSkar Night, will collaborate with best-in-class partners such as HBA, Savills Hotels, Minor Hotels, Hafele Philippines, T1 Project Management, PHOA (Philippine Hotel Owners Association), PR Newswire and Travel Daily Media (TDM) for an extraordinary networking experience for industry professionals in Manila.

Following HoSkar Night Manila, a series of events will continue across the Asia-Pacific region, with more editions planned for late 2025 in Dubai (December) and throughout 2026, including Ho Chi Minh City (March & July), Bangkok (May), Phnom Penh (June), Hanoi (October) and Dubai (November).

For more information about HoSkar Night in Manila and WeHub’s upcoming events, please contact: Host@wehubyou.com.

Vision Asia Pacific is a registered company which owns WeHub and organizes many event series, including Meet The Experts conference (MTE) and HoSkar Night networking event.