Taboola Announces Strong Momentum for Realize, Pushing Beyond Native with Expanded Partnerships with Leading Global Publishers

Taboola Expects to Pay Over $1.5 Billion to Publishers and OEMs in 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Taboola , a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced a major milestone for its performance advertising technology platform, Realize .



Taboola’s performance ad tech platform, Realize, helps advertisers boost their results.

As part of Taboola’s expansion beyond native and into performance, Taboola has deepened its partnership with multiple global publishers to offer performance advertisers access to display inventory with Realize. Key names include TIME, Weather Channel Digital, Gannett | USA TODAY Network, Nexstar, and Slate, among others. Taboola’s effort to offer advertisers more ways to reach consumers reflects its holistic approach to driving performance beyond search and social, across multiple formats and placements. In addition, Taboola expects to pay over $1.5 billion to publishers and OEMs in 2025.

Realize allows advertisers to tap into display as well as other parts of Taboola’s large network of publishers, apps, and OEMs. Realize is powered by an AI performance engine that finds the best opportunities for campaigns across Taboola’s network of trusted publishers and apps. This AI performance engine is driven by the unique data advantage of Taboola’s code-on-page integrations with publishers, giving it signal unlike any other open web platform to use when optimizing and placing ads.

“We’ve spent years building real relationships with publishers. We’ve evolved with them, helped them grow their audiences, engagement, and ability to work with advertisers,” said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola. “We announced our push beyond native with Realize, and we’re excited for publishers to be leaning in, expanding their partnerships with us, and delivering more for advertisers together.”

“Our partnership with Taboola has consistently delivered results, and giving advertisers access to our display inventory on Realize represents an exciting step forward,” said Tim Wolfe, Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations at Gannett. “We value Taboola’s collaborative approach and look forward to what we can accomplish next as we continue to evolve.”

“Taboola has been a trusted partner in helping us grow and innovate across our digital business,” said Molly Gallagher, Programmatic Manager at Slate. “Over the years, they’ve shown a strong understanding of our goals and a commitment to building long-term value—not just through technology, but through true collaboration. With the launch of Realize, we see a new opportunity to deepen that partnership and tap into more impactful revenue streams.”

