Volpara Earns ACR® Learning Network Vendor Partner Designation

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Volpara Health has qualified for the American College of Radiology® (ACR®) Learning Network Vendor Partner designation. Volpara Health partnered with one of the latest graduates of the ACR ImPower Program Mammography Positioning Improvement Collaborative to identify opportunities to improve breast cancer detection through optimized mammography positioning.

Poor mammogram quality contributes to undetected breast cancer, with suboptimal positioning as the primary factor leading to technically inadequate exams. In most health systems, only 40–50% of mammograms meet ACR positioning criteria. Collaborative healthcare providers supported by Volpara Analytics have demonstrated measurable improvements—some effectively doubling performance and exceeding SMART goals.

A Unified Process for Lasting Improvement

The ImPower framework guides teams through systematic root-cause analysis, team alignment, and improvement cycles, while Volpara Analytics supplies the precise, data-driven insights needed to track positioning, compression, and overall image quality. Together, these elements create a feedback loop that not only identifies opportunities for improvement but also validates progress in real time.

“Having a structured improvement program like ImPower gives us the framework to align our technology rollout with a strong quality initiative,” said Morgan Myers, Advanced Application Specialist at Volpara Health, who has supported ImPower program participants. “With Volpara Analytics providing objective feedback, technologists have the confidence to test solutions, see immediate results, and sustain the improvements. The result is not just improved image quality but also greater staff engagement.”

Engaged Teams and Measurable Results

The shared language developed through ImPower, reinforced by objective Volpara data, allows clinical teams to align on what constitutes quality images and sustain higher performance standards.

“Enhancing and standardizing image quality within clinical workflows through technology requires strong collaboration between healthcare providers and software developers,” added Judy Burleson, ACR Vice President of Quality Management Programs. “The progress we’ve made was possible thanks to ImPower’s comprehensive education and support, along with Volpara’s responsiveness and commitment to evolving their product.”

Commitment to Quality Nationwide

“This collaboration is an important milestone in our shared work to improve mammography quality nationwide,” said Kris Bravo, Vice President of Customer Success at Volpara Health. “We’re proud to partner with the ACR to advance radiology performance through shared learning and measurable results. Supporting our customers in achieving and sustaining quality gains is central to our mission.”

Volpara’s engagement with the ACR builds on the success of several Volpara-supported sites that have participated in the ACR Mammography Positioning Improvement Collaborative. These sites have demonstrated how the dual force of structured methodology and objective analytics can accelerate and sustain quality improvement long after the program concludes.

“We’re more than a software provider,” said Bravo. “Our role is to be a trusted partner in quality improvement, providing customers with the tools, insights, and collaboration they need to deliver the best possible outcomes for their patients.”

Volpara remains committed to deepening its collaboration with the ACR Learning Network by actively pursuing further applications of AI to support consistent, high-quality breast imaging across diverse clinical settings.

Learn more about Volpara Analytics and its role in advancing breast imaging quality at www.volparahealth.com or by visiting us at RSNA 2025, booth #4100 in South Hall.

About Volpara Health

Volpara Health is on a mission to save families from cancer with AI-powered software that helps healthcare providers better understand cancer risk, guide personalized care decisions, and recommend additional imaging and interventions. Used in over 3,500 facilities by more than 9,500 technologists worldwide. Volpara’s software impacts nearly 18M patients, supports over 3.6M annual cancer risk assessments, and integrates seamlessly with electronic health records and imaging systems. Volpara helps radiologists quantify dense breast tissue with precision and technologists produce mammograms that have optimal positioning, compression, and dose. Volpara software also streamlines operations to ease compliance and accreditation. Volpara, a Lunit company, is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand, and has an office in Seattle. Volpara is the trusted partner of leading healthcare institutions globally. For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com.

About the American College of Radiology

The American College of Radiology (ACR), founded in 1924, is a 42,000-member medical association that advances patient care, medical practice and collaborative results through advocacy, quality standards, research and education. www.acr.org