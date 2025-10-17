Enlightened Hand Learning Hub to Host Open House at Two Locations This October

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Enlightened Hand Learning Hub, an education centre in Singapore , will welcome parents and students to its Open House events this October. The first will be held at its Tembeling branch on 18 October 2025 (Saturday), followed by its newly launched MacPherson centre on 25 October 2025 (Saturday).

Inviting Families to Explore and Connect



Exterior view of Enlightend Hand Learning Hub at MacPherson

The Open House events aim to give families a firsthand look at how Enlightened Hand Learning Hub creates a caring and structured after-school environment for children. Following the opening of its second centre at MacPherson in September, the initiative comes at a time when many parents are preparing for the new school year.

“Our goal is to invite families to experience our centres, meet our educators, and understand how we nurture both learning and well-being after school,” said Ms Grace Li, Managing Director of Enlightened Hand Learning Hub. “It’s also an ideal opportunity to introduce our new MacPherson space to the community.”

A Day of Learning, Creativity, and Discovery

The Open House events will feature guided tours of the centres’ classrooms, creative zones, and reading areas, giving parents a closer look at the centre’s structured routines, enrichment programmes, and daily care approach that support both academic and personal growth.

Parents can also observe live demonstrations of enrichment lessons and explore interactive learning corners that showcase how after-school hours are designed to be meaningful and engaging. Meanwhile, children can participate in trial activities, such as creative art sessions inspired by Chinese historical stories and hands-on calligraphy, offering them a glimpse into how Enlightened Hand blends learning with play and cultural appreciation.

Special promotional rates will also be announced during the event.

Expanding Access to Enriching Learning Spaces

While both centres share the same core curriculum and philosophy, each offers its own distinctive environment. The MacPherson centre features larger outdoor spaces and dedicated play areas that encourage both learning and recreation, allowing students to explore and interact beyond the classroom.

Programmes at both facilities will cater primarily to Primary 1 to 6 students, with special support for younger learners transitioning from K2 to Primary 1. These include upcoming Nov/ Dec holiday programmes and Chinese tuition support designed to give children a confident head start before they begin their primary school journey.

How Enlightened Hand Learning Hub Nurtures the Whole Child

Established in 2016, Enlightened Hand Learning Hub provides afterschool student care services focused on holistic growth. Its curriculum covers academic support, including exam preparation, subject tuition, and Chinese enrichment courses that strengthen writing, comprehension, and communication skills.

Beyond academics, the centre incorporates soft skills training, coding classes, and holiday-themed learning activities that encourage creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving. Each space is designed to be safe, engaging, and comfortable, offering children a second home where they feel supported and motivated.

Upcoming Events Parents Can Look Forward to

Following the Open House events, the centre will host its November–December Holiday Camp titled “What Do I Want to Be When I Grow Up?” The camp introduces students to different career paths through hands-on experiences and excursions designed to make learning about future aspirations both fun and practical.

For more information about Enlightened Hand Learning Hub and the Open Houses, please visit their website or follow their social media pages.

About Enlightened Hand Learning Hub

Enlightened Hand Learning Hub is an education centre in Singapore that provides student care, tuition, and Chinese enrichment programmes for primary school students. The centre offers a structured environment that supports both academic learning and personal development. Its facilities include well-equipped classrooms and dedicated spaces for cultural activities such as calligraphy and chess, reflecting its aim to balance modern education with traditional values.