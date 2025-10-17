Experience the Great Outdoors: Agoda’s Picks for Asia’s Most Scenic Campsites

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has released a list of unmissable camping destinations in Asia, just in time for the end of the monsoon season and the arrival of cooler winter weather. These destinations offer travelers the chance to disconnect from busy city life and immerse themselves in tranquil, untouched environments.

Thanks to the variety and affordability of camping options across Asia, adventurers can stretch their travel budgets while creating lasting memories and enjoying some of the continent’s most unique and breathtaking natural destinations. With its diverse landscapes and natural beauty, Asia is home to numerous camping spots that promise unparalleled travel experiences, from ancient forests and volcanic summits to hidden caves and dramatic gorges.

Here’s Agoda’s curated list of must-visit camping destinations in Asia:

1. Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Quang Binh (Vietnam):

Known for Its vast network of caves, including the world-renowned Son Doong Cave, this park offers a surreal backdrop for camping. Campers can explore the atmospheric karst landscapes and enjoy the tranquility of the jungle, making it a perfect escape for nature lovers.

2. Coorg, Karnataka (India):

Often referred to as the “Scotland of India,” Coorg is a verdant green paradise with rolling hills and coffee plantations. It’s an ideal spot for camping amidst nature, with opportunities for trekking and wildlife spotting, offering a truly serene, rejuvenating retreat.

3. Yakushima Island, Kagoshima (Japan):

Famous for its ancient cedar forests, Yakushima is a stunning island that provides a magical camping experience. The island’s natural beauty and biodiversity make it a perfect spot for outdoor enthusiasts seeking a unique adventure.

4. Mount Rinjani, Lombok (Indonesia):

This active volcano offers adventurous camping opportunities with breathtaking views from its summit. The trek to the top is challenging but rewarding, with breathtaking landscapes along the way, making it a must-visit for thrill-seekers.

5. Khao Sok National Park, Surat Thani (Thailand):

Home to one of the oldest rainforests in the world, Khao Sok features dramatic limestone cliffs and diverse wildlife. This park offers an unforgettable camping experience, perfect for those looking to explore Thailand’s natural wonders.

6. Taroko Gorge, Hualien (Taiwan):

This incredible marble gorge offers dramatic scenery and numerous camping spots. The area is perfect for hiking and exploring the natural beauty of Taiwan’s east coast, providing a picturesque backdrop for any camping trip.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President of Supply at Agoda shared, “There’s nothing quite like waking up to the sounds of nature. Whether you’re seeking tranquility in Coorg or adventure on Mount Rinjani, Asia’s camping spots have something for everyone. With the easy-to-use search filters on Agoda’s platform, travelers can choose from camping, tent, holiday caravan, and many more options to find the perfect accommodation for their next outdoor adventure.”

Agoda’s extensive offerings, including over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, make it easy to plan an amazing camping holiday. Visit Agoda.com or discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app today.