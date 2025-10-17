Invetech Wins 2025 Australian Good Design Award Gold for Excellence in Design and Innovation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Invetech, a global leader in experience design-led instrument development, is proud to announce its work has been recognized with a prestigious 2025 Australian Good Design Award Gold for Digital Design Apps & Software.

The award celebrates Invetech’s commitment to human-centered design and its ability to seamlessly integrate clinical functionality with intuitive digital workflows. The honored solution combines advanced imaging and AI to support earlier and more accurate diagnostic outcomes, enabling healthcare professionals to work more efficiently and confidently.

“This recognition is a reflection of the team’s relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Damian Verdnik, PhD, Vice President of Diagnostics at Invetech. “It highlights the impact this work has on delivering valuable solutions for our clients.”

The Australian Good Design Award is Australia’s oldest and most prestigious international accolade with Gold designation recognizing each categories top five projects. Each entry undergoes a rigorous evaluation by over 80 international Jurors, assessed against three core criteria: Good Design, Design Innovation, and Design Impact.

For more information, visit https://good-design.org/projects/genius-digital-diagnostics-system-a-digital-cytology-diagnostic-platform-for-cytologists-and-pathologists/.

About Invetech

At Invetech, we bring your innovations to life. We are a product realization company that designs, engineers and manufactures fully customizable platforms, tailored to our clients’ needs.

Our mission is to push the boundaries of what’s possible in health and life sciences in close collaboration with our clients and leveraging our deep domain expertise. We are passionate about transforming groundbreaking ideas into business successes, specializing in custom engineering solutions that power the next generation of diagnostics and cell therapies.

From cutting-edge instrument development and contract manufacturing to single-use consumables, we offer comprehensive solutions that support innovation at every stage.

We are an independent, privately held company with a long history of operating in large, global and public companies such as Danaher and Fortive. This legacy has made us experts in continuous improvement (Kaizen) and the associated “Lean” techniques, based on the Toyota Production System.

Our team sets us apart from the rest. We are a group of highly skilled engineers and scientists, each bringing expertise across diverse fields, united by a shared commitment to revolutionizing human health. Guided by visionary leaders with decades of experience, we collaborate closely with our clients to bring life-changing products to market, improvin lives and advancing science.

