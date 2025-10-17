Thailand, Laos Set USD 11 Billion Trade Target by 2027, Eye New Infrastructure to Boost Border Economy

In his first official visit abroad as Thailand’s prime minister, Anutin Charnvirakul pledged to deepen economic ties with neighboring Laos by setting an ambitious bilateral trade target of USD 11 billion by 2027, nearly doubling current levels.

The two countries also agreed to accelerate cross-border infrastructure projects, including new transport links and bridge construction, aimed at unlocking trade potential and transforming the Thai-Lao border into a key regional logistics corridor.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin just concluded a landmark visit to Laos on 16 October, reinforcing bilateral cooperation and celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two neighboring nations.

Combating Transnational Crime

A cornerstone of the discussions with the Lao Prime Minister focused on addressing shared security challenges. Leaders agreed to enhance cooperation against drug trafficking, transnational crime, online fraud, and human trafficking. Both countries committed to establishing a dedicated center to assist victims of human trafficking and a joint contact point to facilitate information exchange and expedite coordinated actions in border areas.

To operationalize this commitment, Thailand provided a THB 10.15 million (about USD 313,000) program aimed at strengthening cross-border cooperation against drug abuse and transnational trafficking, demonstrating its dedication to regional security.

Concrete Development Initiatives

Beyond security cooperation, Thailand supports key initiatives for Laos. The Thai government provided THB 1.5 million (approximately USD 46,000) worth of teaching and learning equipment to Savannakhet Technical Vocational College under the Lao Skills and Vocational Development Project, supporting workforce development in the country.

In the healthcare sector, Thailand donated THB 875,000 (about USD 27,000) in snakebite antivenom serum to Phonhong District Hospital in Vientiane Province.

Additionally, Thailand offered THB 30 million (about USD 924,000) in technical assistance for the detailed planning of Laos’ water supply development project, contributing to essential infrastructure improvements.

An agreement was also signed between the Export-Import Bank of Thailand and Laos’ Agricultural Promotion Bank.

Trade, Infrastructure, and Environmental Cooperation

During his visit, Prime Minister Anutin met with Thai business representatives in Laos, urging them to uphold socially responsible operations and continue corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

He emphasized the importance of reinforcing the image of Thai investors as “trusted, high-quality partners.”

Key infrastructure projects were identified as critical enablers of the planned trade expansion. Among them is the upcoming 5th Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge, which will connect Bueng Kan in Thailand with Bolikhamxay in Laos and is scheduled to open later this year. Thailand also pledged financial support for the Chiang Man–Luang Prabang Mekong River Bridge in Luang Prabang province.

Leaders discussed plans for a new railway bridge linking Laos’ Vientiane and Nong Khai, running parallel to the first Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge, as part of a comprehensive Thailand-Laos logistics strategy.

Environmental sustainability also featured prominently in the discussions, with leaders addressing transboundary haze reduction and Mekong River water resource management under the “CLEAR Sky Strategy.”

Thailand offered technological support and funding to help Laos tackle these environmental challenges.

Future Engagements and Regional Cooperation

Thai Prime Minister Anutin invited his Lao counterpart, Prime Minister Sonexay, for an official visit to Thailand to attend the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit later this year, which Thailand will host.

He also reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to actively participate in Joint Committee and Joint Business Council meetings that Laos is set to host within the year.