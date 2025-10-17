Xinhua Silk Road: Abundant shine muscat grapes turn sweet orchard into prosperity garden in E. China’s Zaozhuang Xuecheng

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — When the gentle autumn breeze sweeps across the fields, a family farm in a town of Xuecheng District in east China’s Zaozhuang City is in the midst of a busy bumper harvest.

Clusters of shine muscat grapes, resembling translucent green gems, hang heavily on the branches, emitting sweet fragrance of the fruit amid the warmth of sunshine.

“Jinguo No. 1”, a popular grape variety introduced into Huanming Family Farm recent years, enlivens local farmers as its large fruit grains, sweet taste, rich aroma, and good storage and transportation performance mean bright market prospects.

Cherishing the delicacy from nature, Huanming Family Farm has adhered to the green development philosophy in planting, using traditional organic manures such as bean dregs to replace fertilizers and fruit bagging to effectively block pest infestations.

All of these ensure the supreme quality of the shine muscat grapes on the family farm and offer consumers a better choice.

Currently, there are 1.33 hectares of shine muscat grape planting fields on Huanming Family Farm, likely to produce 70,000 kilos of such grapes and generate 120,000 yuan of incomes this year.

Apart from purchasers, crowds of individual customers also rush to the farm in the harvest season, enjoying not only the delight of in-person grape picking, but the enchanting view of vast grape lands as well.

From grape plantation to sight-seeing, a characteristic industrial chain is emerging there, turning grape farms in Zouwu Town of Xuecheng District into actual “gardens of fortune”.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347933.html