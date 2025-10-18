AiMOGA Robotics Becomes the Centerpiece of Co-Creation at the 2025 Chery International User Summit

WUHU, China, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Under the theme “Co-Create • Co-Define,” the 2025 Chery International User Summit opened with great momentum in Wuhu, China.

As Chery’s annual flagship event for global users, the summit showcased the group’s latest progress in new energy and intelligent mobility, while unveiling forward-looking achievements across its smart ecosystem.

Among all highlights, AiMOGA Robotics, the intelligent robotics division of Chery Group, drew widespread attention as the most symbolic presence of embodied intelligence under the identity of “your trusted human AI assistant.”



2025 Chery International User Summit

From Scene to Ecosystem: Human-Robot Collaboration in Action

As a key member of Chery’s intelligent ecosystem, AiMOGA robots appeared across multiple brand zones — including CHERY, EXEED, OMODA & JAECOO, iCAUR, LEPAS, and LUXEED — taking on roles in product explanation, performance, and interaction.



Mornine with Users

At the CHERY pavilion, Mornine provided multilingual vehicle presentations for global visitors; in OMODA & JAECOO, she explained the Super Hybrid System (SHS) powered by the Chery large model, offering smooth and natural interaction.

During the iCAUR opening performance, Mornine and the quadruped robot Argos performed a synchronized “human-robot dance,” captivating the audience.

Technology at the Core: Advancing Embodied Intelligence

After three years of R&D, AiMOGA Robotics has achieved a technological leap from L2 (collaborative-level) to L3 (assistance-level) capability. As a key stage toward higher-level intelligence, the L3 capability not only enhances service efficiency but also enables continuous optimization of task performance, truly realizing intelligent embodiment across diverse application scenarios. This provides strong technical support for Mornine’s deployment in complex 4S dealership environments.

Meanwhile, in the Argos Challenge, the robotic dog completed complex terrain navigation and recognition tasks, highlighting strong adaptability for future security inspection and hazardous operations.



AiMOGA Robotic Dog

Co-Create • Co-Define: From Concept to Real Practice

The 2025 Chery International User Summit represents more than a technology showcase—it is a live demonstration of co-creation between humans and robots.

By integrating robots into real-world service roles, Chery is redefining the boundaries between mobility, intelligence, and experience.

Through its embodied collaboration across multiple brand zones, AiMOGA Robotics vividly illustrated the spirit of “Co-Create • Co-Define.”

Looking ahead, AiMOGA will continue expanding real-world applications across sales, public services, and home companionship, supporting Chery’s vision of building a holistic “Automotive + Robotics” intelligent ecosystem.