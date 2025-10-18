Building a New Technology Ecosystem, Charting a New Global Course — Chery International Technology Night Unveils the Blueprint for Future Mobility

WUHU, China, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The global automotive industry is entering a new era shaped by energy transformation and intelligent innovation. With continuous R&D investment and an open ecosystem, Chery has become a key driver of this transformation. On October 18, 2025, guided by a futuristic AI host, the Chery International Technology Night officially kicked off. More than a showcase of innovation, it marked a global initiative to co-create a new pathway for technology globalization and advance the future of intelligent mobility.

As a core event of the 2025 Chery International User Summit, the night carried the theme “CO-CREATE • CO-DEFINE.” Over 1,500 guests — including global media, dealers, suppliers, and key opinion consumers — joined the celebration. From a virtual AI host to intelligent robot greeters, immersive technology filled the entire experience, reflecting Chery’s belief that “Technology Drives the Future.”

Technological Leap: From 48% Thermal Efficiency to Comprehensive Innovation

At the Technology Night, Chery unveiled groundbreaking innovations that captured global attention. The new-generation Chery power, boasting an impressive 48% thermal efficiency, sets a new benchmark for hybrid energy performance. This breakthrough not only highlights Chery’s deep expertise in powertrain engineering but also signifies that China’s hybrid technologies have reached world-leading standards. In the field of intelligent mobility, Chery has leveraged insights from diverse global road conditions and user behaviors to optimize its intelligent driving systems. The result is enhanced localization and adaptability, offering users worldwide a smarter, more intuitive driving experience tailored to real-world needs.

Safety remains Chery’s uncompromising priority. By showcasing crash test results that exceed global benchmarks and deep collaborations with organizations such as ENCAP and IDIADA, Chery reaffirmed its commitment to the highest standards of occupant protection. To date, 51 Chery models have earned five-star safety ratings worldwide — the most among Chinese automotive brands. From structural engineering to material application, every “beyond-standard” safety detail reflects Chery’s vision to be the trusted global leader in intelligent mobility ecosystems.



Ecosystem Co-Creation: Defining New Standards, Empowering Global Markets

If breakthrough technologies are Chery’s flagship for global expansion, then an open ecosystem is its fleet. The most strategic highlight of the night was the launch of the Global Co-Creation & Joint Innovation Initiative, a high-value platform that goes beyond traditional supply chain partnerships — aiming to co-define future technology standards and empower global markets.

The initiative brings together leading global partners across hybrid, intelligent, and safety technologies, integrating regional standards and market needs into advanced R&D. Through this deep collaborative model, Chery aims to deliver globally adaptable and technologically advanced solutions, injecting fresh momentum into the evolution of the global automotive industry.



Immersive Experience: AI and Chery’s “Doctor Team” Orchestrate a Symphony of Technology

To present its cutting-edge technologies in a more engaging way, Chery designed an immersive event experience. A virtual AI host connected every segment of the show, infusing the evening with a strong sense of futurism and technological artistry.

Guided by the AI host, nine of Chery’s top technical experts, led by Dr. Gao Xinhua, took the stage as the “Doctor Team.” They offered in-depth insights across three key dimensions — hybrid, intelligent, and safety technologies. More than engineers, they served as ambassadors of Chery’s innovation DNA, reinforcing the credibility of the “Technology Chery” brand with their expertise and real-world data. The session concluded with testimonials from global endurance test participants and users, bridging the gap between theory and real-world application — a compelling validation of trust built from the lab to everyday life.

Setting Sail: Guided by Users, Navigating Toward a Broader Future

The evening reached its climax with the Chery International “Technology Fleet” Expedition Ceremony. As company leaders jointly turned the ship’s helm, it symbolized Chery’s commitment to embarking on a new era of global expansion — together with its partners and users worldwide as one powerful “technology fleet.”

As the saying goes, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.” The trust of 17.72 million users worldwide stands as the greatest testament to Chery’s “co-creation with users” philosophy. In his closing remarks, Mr. Zhang Guibing, General Manager of Chery International Business Division, emphasized that users are an indispensable part of Chery’s global community — their voices and needs continue to guide Chery’s technological evolution and product innovation.



Looking ahead, the Chery International Technology Night sent a clear message to the world: Chery is setting sail with technology as its sail, ecosystem as its oar, and users as its compass — steadfastly navigating toward a new global mobility landscape. This new voyage belongs not only to Chery, but also to every global partner and user who shares in this great transformation of the mobility era.