PINTEC’s Subsidiary ZIITECH Makes Its Debut at Tech Week Singapore 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading technology platform committed to enabling innovative financial and digital solutions for businesses worldwide, today announced that its subsidiary ZIITECH PTY LTD (“ZIITECH”) is proud to be part of the Australian delegation to participate in Tech Week Singapore 2025. This grand event has gathered over 7,000 professionals from leading organizations in the banking, finance, and technology industries, with a total of more than 26,000 attendees. This event serves as a crucial milestone for ZIITECH, marking a major step forward in forging connections between Australia’s most innovative technology companies like ZIITECH with Southeast Asia’s fast-growing digital economy.

As one of the leaders in point-of-sale (POS) innovation within the fintech sector, ZIITECH has officially launched its technology export strategy in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). Adhering to its mission of “empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)”, ZIITECH leverages big data and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to develop intelligent decision-making tools for enterprises. These tools help businesses optimize operational processes, reduce costs, and explore new growth opportunities, injecting strong impetus into the digital transformation of SMEs.

During the exhibition segment of Tech Week Singapore, ZIITECH publicly shared its vision of building an “open fintech ecosystem”. This ecosystem deeply integrates payment, data, and commercial services to create a seamless digital experience. It aims to break down the barriers between digital technology and the needs of the real economy, providing strong support for merchants and service providers to achieve smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable growth. Whether it is the payment upgrade needs of small retailers or the data-driven operation demands of medium-sized enterprises, customized solutions can be found within this ecosystem.

Notably, Victoria, is widely recognized as Australia’s leading tech hub and enjoys a prominent reputation in big data and AI innovation. Relying on this advantageous background, ZIITECH has always been at the forefront of promoting cross-border cooperation and technology exports. Its participation in Tech Week Singapore this time is not only a significant step for ZIITECH to expand into the Asia-Pacific market but also further strengthens its long-term vision: to make Australian innovative technology a globally trusted force, helping every SMEs make the right decision at the right time with the right tools and embark on a new chapter of digital growth.

In the future, ZIITECH will continue to take technological innovation as its core driving force, deepen cooperation with markets in the APEC region and around the world, and bring more high-quality technology solutions to the international stage, contributing tech strength to the development of SMEs worldwide.

PINTEC is a Nasdaq-listed technology company dedicated to delivering innovative financial and digital solutions to micro, small, and medium enterprises worldwide. Through its open platform, PINTEC connects business partners and financial institutions, enabling them to provide efficient, technology-driven services to end users across international markets.