The Grand Opening of 2025 Chery Global Innovation Conference: Gathering Global Wisdom, Driving the Future with Innovation

WUHU, China, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 18, 2025, the 2025 Chery Global Innovation Conference officially kicked off under the theme “Innovation • Leading the World with Intelligence.” The conference systematically presented Chery Group’s latest achievements in electrification, connectivity, intelligence, and sharing. Powered by “innovation,” the event created a technological feast that drives brand breakthroughs and connects the global ecosystem, fully demonstrating Chery’s global competitiveness and new future vision forged through global co-creation, sharing, and symbiosis.



The 2025 Chery Global Innovation Conference Opens in Wuhu, Anhui

Academicians from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the European Academy of Sciences, the Canadian Academy of Sciences, the Canadian Academy of Engineering, and the Georgian National Academy of Sciences, along with association leaders, media representatives, government officials, and industry partners, gathered at the event. Together with global online audiences, they witnessed Chery embark on a new journey of technological globalization.

Becoming a Global High-Tech Ecological Group Loved and Trusted by Users

Building upon its strong technological foundation, Chery Group has achieved powerful breakthroughs across multiple sectors, marking five historic milestones in sales volume, new energy vehicles, exports, brand influence, and capital markets.

On September 25, Chery Automobile was officially listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, launching a new chapter in international capital markets.

By the end of September, Chery Group had accumulated over 17.72 million global users, including more than 5.43 million overseas customers.

This “qualitative leap” of multidimensional growth stems from 28 years of continuous effort and “quantitative accumulation” in the field of technology.

At the conference, Mr. Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Group, stated that globalization should not only pursue scale and speed — sustainability is key.

By establishing a global innovation system covering new energy vehicles, intelligence, and AI, Chery aims to continuously elevate its brand and achieve sustainable internationalization.

Through technological innovation, Chery will empower product innovation, drive business model, corporate management, and industrial ecosystem upgrades, transforming itself from a traditional automaker into a global high-tech ecological group.



Speech by Yin Tongyue, the Chairman of Chery Automobile

Innovation Engine in Motion: Accelerating from Internationalization to Globalization

Innovation has always been Chery’s core driving force for breakthroughs and self-transcendence.

At the conference, Dr. Gao Xinhua, Executive Vice President and CTO of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., announced that Chery has established a globally oriented technological innovation system — evolving from an “explorer” into a global leader in new energy.

During the event, Chery unveiled 10+ world-leading technologies, including the Smart Digital Chassis, Amphibious System, Chery Power with 48% Thermal Efficiency, Intelligent Driving Large Model, and Flying Platform, among others.

These breakthroughs have built a world-class innovation ecosystem, helping the Chinese automotive industry continuously expand its global influence.

The remarkable debut of the AiMOGA Robot further embodied Chery’s spirit of innovation.

With capabilities such as semantic interaction, autonomous obstacle avoidance, emotion recognition, and basic learning, AiMOGA is designed to become a “trustworthy intelligent assistant for humans,” marking a transformative leap toward Chery’s all-scenario intelligent ecosystem.

Venturing into the “No Man’s Land” of Innovation: Disruptive Power with Hardcore Technology

Technology is the cornerstone of Chery Group’s development. In facing core technological challenges, Chery remains steadfast in its long-term commitment to innovation.

The Chery Power with 48% thermal efficiency, showcased at the conference, is a testament to this disruptive innovation power.

While mainstream engines typically achieve thermal efficiency between 38% and 45%, every 1% improvement is a major challenge.

Through innovations such as a 26:1 ultra-high expansion ratio and a dual-curve triple-link mechanism, Chery achieved a genuine 48% thermal efficiency for gasoline engines.

In the future, Chery Group plans to promote the Chery power and other cutting-edge technologies globally, bringing users a green, efficient, and intelligent mobility experience.

Building a Global Innovation System and a New Industrial Ecosystem

While mastering core technologies, Chery Group continues to build a globally oriented innovation system.

Its products are sold in over 120 countries and regions, with 16 KD factories worldwide. Chery has also established a global collaborative innovation network that includes 8 major R&D centers, over 30,000 R&D personnel, and 28 chief scientists.

By tailoring its research and testing to diverse driving environments worldwide, Chery delivers world-class technologies suitable for global users and has successfully created a globally integrated innovation framework.

At the conference, Mr. Zhang Shengshan, Deputy General Manager of Chery Automobile and Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery International Business Division, revealed that Chery plans to establish 26 overseas R&D centers over the coming years.

This expansion will strengthen local market competitiveness, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance localized development capabilities — creating differentiated, competitive products tailored to regional user needs.

In doing so, Chery sets a replicable innovation model for China’s automotive industry to advance from “global participation” to “global leadership.”



Car display Matrix off site of the conference

The 2025 Chery Global Innovation Conference is not only a stage for showcasing Chery’s technological vision and latest achievements but also a global dialogue and open invitation to cooperation.

In the future, Chery Group will accelerate its transformation into a global technology company, leveraging its worldwide innovation system to create greater mobility value for users and write a new chapter in the century-long automotive Industry.