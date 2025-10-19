United Imaging Marks Five Years Since the Opening of its Global Showroom In North America with a Record Number of U.S. Customer Visits

The company launched American R&D in 2013 and American commercial operations in 2018; in 2020 it opened a 100,000 square foot production and training center in Houston, and just tripled its local footprint to support strong growth.

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — United Imaging, a global manufacturer of modern medical imaging technology, saw a record number of visits to its North American hub from U.S. healthcare providers in one week in October, and an overall spike in 2025.

The nearly 100,000 square foot facility first opened its doors in Houston in 2020, and has been welcoming healthcare providers from America and across the globe, both in person and virtually. The facility includes a large technology showroom, production center, training center, service parts distribution warehouse, and corporate offices.

A short five years later, the company has already obtained space in Pearland to triple its production footprint, given strong demand and continued growth in the U.S. market and its first approvals from Health Canada. The expansion was announced in early January.

United Imaging has continuously invested in the American market, bringing multiple new technologies to the U.S. every year to grow its portfolio of medical imaging equipment and offer new capabilities to healthcare providers that can help them expand the services they provide to their communities. They have also innovated a number of service offers and business models that streamline purchases, create investment protection for providers and help keep their equipment modern.

The company globally is present in more than 80 countries, working with hospitals, imaging centers, and academic institutions since 2011. United Imaging’s mission is Equal Healthcare for All.

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change.