Discover the charms of Mie Prefecture’s Ise-Shima region on the Kintetsu Railway. Savor local cuisine, timeless traditions, and the beauty of nature with all five senses.

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, which wrapped up to resounding acclaim, drew a total of 25,578,986 visitors by October 13, having already surpassed the benchmark of 22 million—key to breaking even on operating costs—on September 27. The Development Bank of Japan has released a survey on inbound tourist trends during the Expo period. Among visitors to the Expo itself, arrivals from East Asia exceeded 35% as of June and accounted for nearly half by September. A large number of tourists also took the opportunity to visit Kyoto and Nara alongside the Expo.

Kintetsu Railway Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Kintetsu), headquartered in Osaka, operates Japan’s longest private railway network, connecting iconic destinations such as Osaka, Kyoto, Nara, Nagoya, and Mie, and it saw a major influx of tourists along its routes during the Expo. To keep this buzz going, we will ramp up our promotional efforts to highlight unique appeals while delivering even more convenient services and seamless access, such as simply scanning a QR code or tapping a credit card to board. From trains that transform travel time between big cities like Osaka and Nagoya into pure enjoyment, to breathtaking natural landscapes, Japanese traditions and cuisine, and one-of-a-kind local experiences, we will craft journeys for international visitors that truly capture the spirit of each destination.



Left: The popular “Oshawott Liner” train service, which began operation in 2025. Upper right: At the Asama Mountain Summit Observatory on the Ise-Shima Skyline, the “Sky Mail Post” has become a popular spot for photo lovers. With broom props available for rent, you can take playful, one-of-a-kind photos that look like you are flying through the sky. Lower right: At the “Matoya Oyster Terrace” in Shima, you can enjoy fresh, flavorful raw oysters and a variety of oyster dishes, served year-round.

The charming “Oshawott Liner” Pokmon train begins operation

Japan’s world-famous anime and game series, Pokémon, has captured audiences worldwide with its beloved characters. Among them, “Oshawott” serves as the official support Pokémon for Mie Prefecture. In February 2025, the collaborative “Oshawott Liner” train began operation in partnership with Kintetsu’s “Ise-Shima Liner.” From its exterior to its interior, the train is adorned with Oshawott designs, delighting both adults and children during every ride.

Matsusaka City – Savor Gourmet Delights and Discover Japan’s Traditional Crafts

Savor Matsusaka Beef at Isshobin Miyamachi Branch

At Isshobin Miyamachi Branch, you can enjoy Yakiniku with Matsusaka beef, one of “Japan’s three top Wagyu” varieties. The tender, finely marbled meat is grilled on a rotating grill, allowing you to choose your preferred cuts. Reasonably priced, the restaurant is popular with both locals and tourists.

Access: 12-minute walk from Matsusaka Station

Experience Traditional “Matsusaka Momen“ Weaving

Matsusaka City offers opportunities to experience its traditional textile culture, passed down since the Edo period. Matsusaka cotton, a traditional industry of Matsusaka City, is famous for its indigo-dyed striped fabrics, known as “Matsusaka stripes,” which were once popular fashion among Edo-period commoners. The delicate, hand-woven fabric becomes richer in color and develops greater texture with each wash. At the Matsusaka Momen Handloom Center, you can participate in the “Petit Princess Experience,” sitting at a traditional loom to weave patterned fabrics thread by thread, while immersing yourself in the fashion culture of Edo-period commoners.

Petit Princess Experience

Fee: ¥1,500 (tax included)

Duration: 1 hour (including staff guidance)

Participants: 1 to 4 people

[Available hours] 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

(Course includes weaving small decorative mats approximately 11×20 cm)

Access: 11-minute walk from Matsusaka Station

Matsusaka Kimono Experience – Yawataya

In addition to creating Matsusaka cotton fabric, visitors can experience traditional kimono dressing. The specially designed Matsusaka cotton kimonos from “Yawataya” can be worn in just five minutes, making them ideal for visitors on a tight schedule. The distinctive blue of Matsusaka cotton beautifully complements the surrounding architecture, and strolling through Residences of Castle Guards and Matsusaka Park in kimono makes for stunning photographs.

Access: 7-minute walk from Matsusaka Station

Ise Area

– A Must for Stunning Natural Scenery

No trip to the Ise area is complete without enjoying its beautiful natural landscapes. The Asama Mountain Summit Observatory on the Ise-Shima Skyline, located along the border of Ise and Toba in Mie Prefecture, offers breathtaking panoramic views of Ise-Shima National Park. From the observatory, visitors can enjoy scenic views of Ise Bay and Toba Bay’s rias coastline. The observatory also features cafes, foot baths, and other rest facilities, along with a popular photo spot called the “Sky Mail Post.“

Access: 15 minutes by car from Toba Station (additional toll fee required for Ise-Shima Skyline)

Shima Area

– A Haven for Gourmet Food and Fun Experiences

Matoya Oyster Terrace

Located in Shima, Matoya Bay is famous for its oyster farming, and the “oyster huts” open every winter. Among these, the “Matoya Oyster Terrace,” operated by Sato Oyster Farm, serves fresh raw oysters and oyster dishes year-round. Enjoying oysters right on the terraces at the water’s edge is a truly exceptional experience, and the unique seaside atmosphere makes dining here extra special.

Access: 15 minutes by car from Shima-Isobe Station or Ugata Station

Shima Green Adventure

Shima Green Adventure is a large outdoor facility in Shima, offering a wide range of adventure attractions. Its highlight is the “Zip Dive,” Japan’s longest prone-position zipline at approximately 620 meters, where riders can soar above the forest and coastline. The attraction delivers both thrills and breathtaking views. The park also features climbing towers, laser battles, forest jumps, and a drone garden. Adjacent to the adventure area is a glamping site, making it an ideal destination that combines excitement with relaxation.

Access: About 10 minutes by free shuttle bus from Ugata Station

Shima Nature School

At “Shima Nature School,” visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including sea kayaking. The calm waters of Ago Bay, surrounded by over 60 islands, create a safe and scenic environment perfect for beginners and families. It’s an ideal place to relax and connect with nature.

Access: 20 minutes by car from Ugata Station or Kashikojima Station

Pearl Workshop “Pearl Village”

At “Pearl Village,” surrounded by the tranquil waters of Ago Bay, visitors first watch a video explaining the value and growth process of pearls before selecting shells with expert guidance and experiencing the thrill of extracting pearls themselves. Visitors can also have jewelry made using pearls extracted on-site. Staff promptly craft them into souvenir pendants or earrings, resulting in a truly unique keepsake.

Access: 30 minutes by car from Ugata Station or Kashikojima Station

– A Special Stay Experience

Kashikojima Hojoen

“Kashikojima Hojoen,” located on Kashikojima Island where the 2016 G7 Ise-Shima Summit was held, is a high-end hot spring ryokan in the Ise-Shima area featuring spacious natural hot spring baths and beautiful garden-view open-air baths that overlook the sea. Breathtaking panoramic views make you feel as though you’re floating on the sea itself. The hot springs are fed by 100% natural spring water, renowned for their moisturizing and skin-beautifying properties, offering deep relaxation for both body and mind. The facility includes a souvenir shop, spa, and karaoke. The special “Suikei” floor offers rooms with large windows overlooking the sea and bay, where guests can feel a serene connection with the ocean and enjoy a truly relaxing and memorable stay.

Access: 3 minutes by free shuttle bus from Kashikojima Station

Miyako Resort Shima Bayside Terrace

“Miyako Resort Shima Bayside Terrace” offers an exotic European atmosphere, perfect for romantic couples, families, and longer stays. Here, you can create special vacation memories while watching the sunrise and sunset over Ago Bay. The beautiful Southern European-style architecture, featuring pure white walls and red-tiled roofs, evokes the charm of a picturesque seaside town abroad, and dinner features luxurious French-style cuisine. The natural scenery combined with its design creates not just a resort atmosphere, but some guest rooms also feature private balconies, offering warm spaces with charming ambiance.

Access: 7 minutes by free shuttle bus from Kashikojima Station

