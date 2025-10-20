Flexport Launches Customs Technology Suite to Help Businesses Manage Tariffs and Reduce Costs

Flexport’s Customs Technology Suite is part of its Fall 2025 Technology Release, which includes 25+ new technology and AI products that help customers mitigate supply chain volatility.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Flexport, the global leader in logistics and supply chain technology, today unveiled its most powerful suite of customs and tariff management tools. The suite of AI and other technology products helps importers cut costs, stay compliant, and move faster amid economic uncertainty and escalating trade tensions. Announced as part of Flexport’s Fall 2025 Technology Release, the launch comes as businesses confront rising tariffs, emerging trade policies, and mounting pressure to protect margins while maintaining global reach.

The new Flexport Customs Technology Suite is designed to give businesses critical visibility into tariffs, duty rates, and regulatory changes, while helping them minimize costs, manage risk, and stay compliant. These tools include:

Tariff Simulator Pro: A premium edition of the Tariff Simulator (tariffs.flexport.com), originally launched in June 2025 , that enables powerful features like smart notifications for monitoring tariff rate changes and landed costs across a merchant’s entire product catalog.

Customs Analysis: An AI-powered platform that delivers thorough, reliable, and fast analysis of a business's prior U.S. customs entries, offered as a free service for new customers. The analysis digests U.S. Customs and Border Protection data to evaluate an importer's import and export activity for compliance, risk exposure (e.g., duties paid, entry accuracy, tariff usage, and potential audit flags) and customs duty minimization opportunities.

Compliance Audit: An AI-powered tool to aid in product classification and customs filing accuracy by identifying and managing duty obligations, adherence to a customer's standard operating procedures and supporting compliance processes. Flexport's customs audit technology reviews nearly 100% of entries in real-time as our licensed brokers are processing the entries—compared to the industry norm of reviewing just 5-10% after the fact.

Flexport Intelligence & Insights Builder: A powerful AI chatbot that lets businesses query their customs and supply chain data in plain language to generate charts, tables, and graphs, making it easier to uncover actionable insights and make smarter, faster decisions.

Enhanced Duty Drawback: Upgraded its industry leading algorithms to deliver up to 2x the refunds of other customs brokerages, driving more than $700 million in refunds and savings to date for more than 300 Flexport drawback customers.

Beyond customs, Flexport is also announcing a new set of cost-savings products to help businesses preserve margins amid persistent freight and trade headwinds. Highlights include:

Demurrage & Detention Defender: Demurrage and detention fees cost businesses millions of dollars every year; charging importers for slower deliveries, which is the equivalent of being charged for a package that arrives late. Flexport’s new proactive workflow system flags containers at risk of incurring fees, enabling businesses to intervene early and avoid charges altogether.

Flexport Rate Explorer: A new publicly available tool (Flexport.com/rates) that lets anyone compare freight rates in minutes, as easily as booking an airline ticket. It delivers a complete view of landed costs, eliminating surprises and providing full rate transparency.

“Global trade is so important and yet it’s constantly slowed down by complexity, opacity, and inefficiencies,” said Ryan Petersen, Founder and CEO of Flexport. “Our goal is to make logistics as simple and reliable as flipping a light switch. With these new technologies, businesses can focus less on navigating tariffs, penalties, and hidden fees, and more on creating amazing products and driving growth.”

Flexport’s investments in customs and cost-reduction technologies advance its vision of a fully autonomous supply chain, where trade moves seamlessly across borders with minimal friction. The company’s integrated platform already powers supply chains for thousands of businesses worldwide, from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

About Flexport

Flexport’s mission is to make global trade so easy that there will be more of it. The company makes the world’s best technology for businesses to manage their supply chains. Unlike pure technology companies, however, Flexport also has the world’s best logistics execution and customs compliance capabilities, allowing them to ship anything anywhere, by air, ocean, truck or rail. Trusted by more than 13,000 companies, Flexport connects every step of the supply chain—from factory floor to retail stores and consumers doors—in a seamless technology platform that saves companies money while delivering superior experiences for their customers.

