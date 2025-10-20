Hindustan Zinc Achieves Highest Ever 2Q Revenue and EBITDA; PAT Surges 19% QoQ

UDAIPUR, India, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — India based Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company and the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, announced its financial results on 17th October 2025 for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025.The company reported its best-ever second quarter mined metal production of 258 Kt, alongside five-year lowest zinc cost of production excluding royalty at $ 994 per tonne. The company also recorded its highest-ever 2Q revenue from operations of US$ 979 million, up 10% QoQ and 4% YoY, and best-ever second-quarter EBITDA of US$ 512 million, up 16% QoQ and 7% YoY, maintaining industry-leading EBITDA margin of 52%. Resultantly, profit after tax stood at US$ 303 million, rising 19% QoQ and 14% YoY.



Silver remained a strong contributor, driving approximately 40% of overall profitability. During the quarter, Hindustan Zinc also delivered superior total shareholder returns of 7%, underscoring its consistent value creation. Reflecting strong market performance and investor confidence, the company was included in Nifty 100 and Nifty Next 50 indices, effective September 30, 2025. The Board approved India’s first 10 Mtpa Zinc Tailings Reprocessing Plant, a milestone in advancing resource circularity and sustainable growth.

Commenting on Hindustan Zinc’s performance, Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“I am delighted to share that we have delivered the best-ever second quarter mined metal production with a 5-year lowest zinc cost of production of $994 per tonne, reflecting the continuous operational excellence, technology intervention and dedication of our people. Our inclusion into the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) as the first-ever from India reiterates our deep commitment to responsible and sustainable mining. As we embark on our next phase of 2x growth expansion, recovering value from every resource, reusing materials through circular processes and growing portfolio of energy transition metals, we are driving India’s journey towards clean energy independence.”

About Hindustan Zinc Limited:

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s largest integrated zinc producer. The company has been recognized as the world’s most sustainable metals & mining company by the S&P Global CSA 2024 and the first Indian company to become an ICMM member.

