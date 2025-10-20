Redefines the Future of TV: SKYWORTH Unveils All-New Matte Screen Ultra TV Series at the 138th Canton Fair

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From October 15 to 19, 2025, SKYWORTH showcased its all-new Matte Screen Ultra TV series, alongside a selection of standout TV products, at the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), highlighting its innovation and brand strength to visitors from around the world. As a long-standing exhibitor, SKYWORTH continues to uphold its core philosophy of “product first, continuous innovation,” committed to delivering better experiences for users globally.

Founded in 1988, SKYWORTH has grown into a global technology leader with operations spanning over 40 countries and regions, consistently ranked among the world’s top five TV brands by shipment volume. SKYWORTH is dedicated to innovation in television display technologies, continuously improving user experiences and driving industry advancement, with extensive expertise in OLED, QLED, and Mini LED technologies. Its strong product performance and brand influence have earned growing recognition in international markets, establishing SKYWORTH as a regular highlight at the Canton Fair.

At the 138th Canton Fair, SKYWORTH unveiled its latest Matte Screen Ultra QD-Mini LED TV series, marking a major leap in next-generation display technology. Featuring multiple layers of high-performance materials, the new screen achieves exceptional contrast, ultra-wide viewing angles, and brilliant brightness, while its anti-glare design enhances visual comfort. The result is OLED-level performance, with deeper blacks, sharper contrast, and crystal-clear, glare-free images even in bright environments. Viewers can enjoy vivid and accurate colors from any position —sitting, lying down, or moving across the room—bringing a truly immersive experience to everyday viewing. Together, these innovations redefine what premium home entertainment looks and feels like.

Beyond cutting-edge technology, SKYWORTH showcased its rich and diverse product portfolio. Highlights included the 100-inch Frame+ TV, one of the largest models in its class, which doubles as a wall-mounted art piece, blending interior aesthetics with entertainment. Also on display were SKYWORTH’s globally best-selling 100-inch TVs, high-performance gaming TVs with superior sound, the world’s first AI Karaoke Google TV, and a range of portable TVs. This dynamic mix of products and smart interactive experiences created an engaging and inspiring showcase for all visitors.

The 138th Canton Fair once again demonstrated SKYWORTH’s unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and user experience, impressing visitors from around the world. To explore SKYWORTH’s full range of breakthrough products and cutting-edge technologies, visit: https://overseas.skyworth.com/en/home.