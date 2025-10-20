Promo Code FLYOCT & Special Coupons for Travel through March 2026

TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — T’way Air, Korea’s leading low-cost carrier, invites travelers to enjoy special savings through October 31 on Taiwan-Korea bookings for travel until March 28, 2026.



Save Now, Travel through March: T’way Air Announces Fall Savings to Korea

T’way Air currently operates seven direct flights to Korea: Songshan–Gimpo (Seoul), Taipei–Jeju, Taipei–Daegu, Taichung–Incheon (Seoul), Kaohsiung–Gimpo (Seoul), Kaohsiung–Incheon (Seoul), and Kaohsiung–Jeju. Full route maps and flight schedules are available at twayair.com.

T’way Air is offering the following offers until October 31:

Up to 15% Off Promo Code : enter promo code FLYOCT when booking, for travel through March 28, 2026 . (actual savings may vary with the exchange rate at purchase).

: enter promo code when booking, for travel through . (actual savings may vary with the exchange rate at purchase). First-Come TWD 500 Off Coupon: bookings of TWD 5,000 or more, travel through March 28, 2026 ; valid on Taipei–Jeju, and Kaohsiung–Jeju

bookings of or more, travel through ; valid on Taipei–Jeju, and Kaohsiung–Jeju TWD 300 Off Coupon: bookings of TWD 3,000 or more, travel through March 28, 2026 .

bookings of or more, travel through . TWD 800 Off Coupon: bookings of TWD 7,000 or more, travel through March 28, 2026 .

bookings of or more, travel through . TWD 400 Early Bird Coupon: bookings of TWD 3,000 or more, travel period December 1 – March 28, 2026 .

bookings of or more, travel period – . TWD 900 Early Bird Coupon: bookings of TWD 7,000 or more, travel period December 1 – March 28, 2026 .

Start in Myeongdong for street food and nonstop shopping. Walk the fortress wall in Naksan Park for sunset views, and look over the Seoul skyline from N Seoul Tower. Then try local favorites – gimbap, naengmyeon, seollongtang, and Korean hot dog – all close to major shopping and cultural hotspots. With T’way Air flights to Korea, planning a culture-rich trip is easy, and the Korean Wave adds to the fun. For a change of pace, head to Jeju Island for coastal trails and a relaxed vibe beloved by locals.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T’way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T’way Air

T’way Air Co., Ltd., headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, is a leading low-cost carrier (LCC) providing affordable and reliable air travel since 2010. T’way Air serves customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, and Europe with a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, and Airbus A330-300, A330-200, and Boeing 777-300ERs. T’way Air continues to expand its global network, offering great value to passengers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.twayair.com.

