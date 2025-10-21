10th World Traditional Wushu Championships Held in Emeishan City, China

Opening Ceremony of the 10th World Traditional Wushu Championships in Emeishan City

EMEISHAN CITY, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2025 – On October 16, the 10th World Traditional Wushu Championships opened in Emeishan City, Sichuan Province, China. Against the backdrop of Mount Emei, a UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage site, 5,092 athletes from 54 countries and regions engaged in exciting competitions.

The championships were held from October 17 to 19 at the Sichuan International Tourism Trade Expo Center. Featuring both domestic and international divisions, the event encompassed individual, duo, and group competitions. The World Traditional Wushu Championships have now been held in Emeishan City for four consecutive sessions. It has gradually evolved into a platform for global traditional Wushu practitioners to exchange skills and foster friendships, as well as a bridge promoting cultural exchange and mutual learning between China and other countries.

On October 16, the opening ceremony commenced with the grand “Tea and Wushu Welcome Guests” performance. A unique blend of tea art, intangible cultural heritage Wushu, and intelligent robots shared the stage, presenting a fascinating dialogue between ancient culture and modern technology. Subsequently, team flags and placards from the delegations of various countries and regions entered the venue in sequence, symbolizing the transmission and blending of the Wushu spirit across national borders.

During the Image Ambassador awarding ceremony, the International Wushu Federation (IWUF) presented honorary certificates to two individuals with outstanding contributions to Wushu promotion: Jet Li and Wu Jing. Concurrently, Wu Jing, as the new IWUF Image Ambassador, participated in a handover ceremony with Jet Li.

This year’s event not only provided a stage for global Wushu enthusiasts to display their skills but also aimed to promote the global inheritance and development of traditional Wushu through diverse cultural exchange activities. During the championships, a series of supporting events integrating cultural displays and interactive experiences were held simultaneously. These included the “Golden Summit Sword Discussion” (Jinding Lun Jian), the Wushu Masters Forum, Wushu/Kungfu performance shows, and sports culture commodity exhibitions, deeply showcasing the unique charm of the integrated “Wushu and Tourism” concept.

Golden Summit Sword Discussion (Jinding Lun Jian)

As the host location for multiple World Traditional Wushu Championships, Emeishan has its own representative tradition. Emei Wushu is a representative project of China’s National Intangible Cultural Heritage. With a history of nearly three thousand years, it boasts over eighty schools and hundreds of boxing styles and routines, making it one of the three major schools of Chinese Wushu. In recent years, through measures such as establishing the Emei Wushu College and developing standardized systems, Emei Wushu has established a comprehensive inheritance and development system.

Using Wushu as a universal language, Emeishan enhances its cultural connections and sports interactions with the international community. This effectively promotes the global dissemination and exchange of outstanding traditional Chinese culture and injects new vitality into the high-quality development of Emeishan’s cultural tourism industry and the enhancement of its international reputation.

