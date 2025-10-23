CaoCao Inc. Unlocks Cross-Border Ride-Hailing Service: One App, Six Countries, Ten Cities, Zero Hassle

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, CaoCao Inc. (‘CaoCao’ or ‘Company’ , stock code: 2643.HK) released an overseas ride-hailing guide and launched overseas mobility services in multiple countries and regions. The service initially covers 10 popular tourist cities across 6 countries—Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, as well as Hong Kong SAR. This means Chinese domestic users no longer need to download additional local ride-hailing apps; they can directly hail taxis overseas via the CaoCao mobility app, which significantly simplifies the overseas travel process.

Now, users only need to open the CaoCao mobility app and switch their location to the aforementioned service-supported countries and regions to enjoy “one-stop ride-hailing freedom”. Take Singapore as an example: if users travel there for a winter vacation, all their local transportation needs, such as traveling between Changi Airport and hotels, visiting famous attractions like Merlion Park, or exploring Nanyang cuisine in Geylang, can be met through the CaoCao mobility.

According to the latest 2025/2026 Tourism Trends Report released by ITB CHINA, the number of outbound trips made by Chinese mainland residents exceeded 145 million in 2024, and the number of Chinese mainland residents traveling to destinations worldwide is expected to keep growing in 2025. Against this industry backdrop, the demand of domestic tourists for “convenient and localized” overseas mobility services has become increasingly prominent. Previously, Chinese tourists often encountered problems such as language barriers, incompatible payment methods, and unfamiliarity with operations when using local ride-hailing apps overseas. CaoCao Inc.’s overseas mobility service addresses these pain points precisely.

CaoCao stands as a pivotal element in Geely’s future mobility strategy. The company currently covers 163 cities across China, with an average of 38.1 million monthly active users (MAU). With over 37,000 purpose-built vehicles in operation across more than 30 cities nationwide, it has become the biggest technology-driven mobility platform listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The newly launched overseas mobility service features a unified Chinese interface and real-time Chinese online translation. It also enables RMB mobile payment methods aligned with domestic users’ routines, so there’s no need for extra foreign currency exchange or linking overseas payment tools to the app. As a leading ride-hailing app in China, its branded services have further upgraded the ride-hailing experience abroad.

As the international market thrives, CaoCao Inc. has rolled out its overseas mobility service first in cities like Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Seoul, Busan, Jeju, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Pasay. It also plans to expand further into popular destinations worldwide. The convenience of “one-stop” ride-hailing service, together with the company’s rich experience of mobility services in China, not only provide Chinese travelers with worry-free and secure international mobility services, but also allow more local residents to access and experience the convenience offered by this Chinese mobility app.