Infinix Redefines Everyday Tech with ‘SMART Fruit Market,’ Turning Bold Ideas into Playful Experiences

A fusion of art, AI, and playful learning brings warmth, imagination, and human connection into technology, showing how creativity turns everyday moments into inspiring experiences.

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Infinix is exploring new ways for young consumers to connect with technology through its imaginative campaign “SMART Fruit Market” in Indonesia. The initiative turns daily life into a space for creativity, combining AI-generated artistry, interactive learning, and human-centered storytelling.



Visitors explore one of the Infinix “SMART Fruit Market” pop-ups in Indonesia, an interactive space that blends art, AI, and creativity to inspire smarter technology choices.

Based on insight into how young people experience technology, Infinix takes a different approach from traditional tech marketing by adding warmth, wit, and deeper consumer insights to its communications.

“The SMART Fruit Market reflects how Infinix blends cultural insight with creative imagination to craft storytelling with warmth and relevance,” said TT Liu, Chief Marketing Officer of Infinix. “We aim to use creativity, education, and interaction as bridges to bring technology closer to life, inspiring young people around the world to explore infinite possibilities for the future.”

A Creative Fusion of Art and Technology

Infinix unveiled a series of AI-generated shorts that reimagine the perspectives of history’s most influential thinkers and artists, each portrayed in a distinct creative setting with their own playful “fruit-picking philosophy.” Through witty dialogue and visual metaphor, the shorts illustrate how everyday decisions can mirror the way consumers make smarter, value-driven technology choices.

Rule 1: “Color Makes Freshness Obvious.”

Rule 2: “High Prices Do Not Always Mean Higher Value.”

Rule 3: “You Need Greater Energy.”

Rule 4: “The Best Always Look Alike.”

Blending everyday humor with relatable insight, the campaign turns fruit-picking into a metaphor for mindful decision-making in technology. By connecting familiar life moments with creative storytelling, the shorts bridge art, science, and daily life—reflecting Infinix’s belief that technology should spark creativity, foster connection, and bring warmth to innovation.

Building on this idea, Infinix brought the concept offline through the SMART Fruit Market pop-up, where visitors experienced the four principles via interactive installations, learning zones, and themed photo spaces featuring the Infinix SMART 10 Plus.

The activation drew more than 8,000 visitors across Jakarta, Bandung, and Surabaya, generating strong engagement and positive audience feedback.

Humanizing Technology through Everyday Insight

Through consumer insight, Infinix found that young people seek innovation with a human touch. The brand moves beyond product-centric communication by weaving technology into daily life through storytelling that feels intuitive, emotional, and inspiring.

This approach turns innovation into a human-centered experience, encouraging people to see technology not merely as a tool but as part of their lifestyle and creativity.

From Supermarket Aisles to Immersive Spaces

The campaign began in late September as a “Fruit Stall” activation inside Super Indo supermarkets in Jakarta. Among fresh-fruit displays, shoppers discovered smartphones accompanied by the same four playful selection principles, helping audiences evaluate technology with clarity and confidence.



Shoppers get to experience the Infinix “SMART Fruit Market” inside Super Indo supermarkets, turning fruit picking into a creative tech encounter.



Visitors explore the Infinix “SMART Fruit Market” pop-up in Surabaya, Indonesia, blending art, AI, and creativity to inspire smarter choices.

Encouraged by the strong response, Infinix expanded the idea into a larger, immersive SMART Fruit Market pop-up. Participants joined the “Trade Your Apple” challenge for opportunities to win vouchers, merchandise, and the SMART 10 Plus smartphone—turning fruit picking into an interactive learning experience that linked technology with everyday culture.

“We turned a simple fruit-shopping idea into an interactive learning experience,” said Sergio Ticoalu, Head of Marketing, Infinix Indonesia. “This campaign connects technology to daily life and shows that making smart choices can be enjoyable.”



Visitors take part in interactive activities at the Infinix “SMART Fruit Market” pop-up event, blending play and creativity with technology.

Continuing to Build Insight-Driven Creative Campaigns

Following the campaign’s success in Indonesia, Infinix will continue developing insight-driven creative strategies across global markets. Through collaborations with local communities and creative partners, the brand aims to create emotionally resonant experiences that bring warmth and inspiration to smart technology for consumers around the world.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more—building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit www.infinixmobility.com.