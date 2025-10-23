JeryL Lee Performs at the Chery International User Carnival, Composing a Symphony of Elegance with LEPAS

WUHU, China, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 21, the 2025 Chery International User Summit reached new heights as Malaysian pop star JeryL Lee made an elegant appearance at the Chery International User Carnival, arriving in the LEPAS L8 and delivering a stunning performance. Ybg. Mr. NG KAI SENG, Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of Malaysia in China, also attended, witnessing LEPAS’s interpretation of Elegant Driving and a key moment in its global journey.



Partnering with Popular Singer JeryL Lee, LEPAS Accelerates Its Elegant Driving Journey Across Southeast Asia

As one of Southeast Asia’s most acclaimed new-generation singers, JeryL Lee—with her pure voice and radiant image—perfectly embodies the LEPAS philosophy of “Drive Your Elegance.” During the Carnival Music Festival, she performed three of her hit songs, igniting the crowd and pushing the event to its climax. Music, technology, and mobility merged seamlessly, expressing LEPAS’s positioning as the “Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life.” JeryL also visited the world’s first LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House, experiencing the brand’s vision of being not only a mobility partner but also a symbol of urban elegance accompanying users in every moment.

Her exclusive ride—the LEPAS L8—captivated attention throughout the event. As LEPAS’s flagship model, it embodies the brand’s three core values: Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Driving, and Exquisite Space. Inspired by the grace and strength of the leopard, the LEPAS L8 features dynamic body lines and signature lighting details that reflect the spirit of“Elegance is Power.”Inside, the skyline-inspired cabin merges refined materials with intelligent technology, creating a luxurious yet functional mobility space for global urban elites. With a wading depth of 600mm, the LEPAS L8 easily handles Southeast Asia’s frequent rain and flooding, offering confident, elegant travel across the region.

As Chery Group’s new energy brand, LEPAS is rapidly expanding in Southeast Asia under the global vision“In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere.”On October 17, during the summit, LEPAS signed partnership agreements with five Indonesian dealerships. Going forward, LEPAS will continue to enhance its presence and deliver elegant, sustainable mobility solutions across Southeast Asia, reinforcing its position as the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life.