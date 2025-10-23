Primech AI and Savills Launch HYTRON Autonomous Cleaning Robots in Hong Kong and Macau

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2025 – Primech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: PMEC), a leader in AI-powered hygienic robotics, and Savills Property Management Ltd. (“Savills”) are proud to announce a strategic partnership through their subsidiaries, Primech AI Pte. Ltd. (“Primech AI”) and Swan Hygiene Solutions Limited (“Swan”). Under this agreement, Swan has been appointed as the exclusive authorized distributor of Primech AI’sautonomous bathroom cleaning robot in Hong Kong and Macau, marking a significant milestone in advancing AI-powered hygiene solutions.

HYTRON, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform, leverages advanced artificial intelligence and robotics to autonomously navigate and clean complex bathroom environments with precision and consistency. Its eco-friendly design generates electrolyzed water on-site for disinfection, reducing reliance on harsh chemicals and promoting sustainability. Mass production of HYTRON is set to commence in Q1 2026, promising a transformative impact on facility management.

This partnership combines Primech AI’s cutting-edge Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model with Savills’ extensive market expertise and Swan’s regional presence to redefine cleaning standards. By integrating intelligent automation, the collaboration enhances operational efficiency, streamlines service delivery, and aligns with the growing demand for sustainable practices in property management.

Mr. Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Savills to bring HYTRON’s innovative technology to Hong Kong and Macau. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for hygiene and efficiency, addressing the region’s need for smarter, sustainable facility management solutions. Together, we are poised to transform the industry with AI-driven excellence.”

Mr. Joseph Leung, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director – Hong Kong & Macau, Savills (Hong Kong) Limited, added: “This partnership with Primech AI underscores our commitment to pioneering smart, sustainable solutions in property management. HYTRON’s advanced capabilities enable us to elevate cleanliness standards while optimizing resources, shaping the future of facility services.”

The introduction of HYTRON reflects a broader industry trend toward automation and sustainability. By integrating AI and robotics into their cleaning operations, Primech AI and Savills aim to deliver unparalleled service quality and environmental responsibility across their diverse property portfolios in Hong Kong and Macau.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. They are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance, specialized cleaning solutions (such as marble polishing and facade cleaning), meticulous stewarding, and targeted cleaning for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

About Savills Property Management Limited

Savills is a global real estate services provider with a strong presence in Hong Kong and Macau. Through its subsidiary, Swan Hygiene Solutions Limited, Savills delivers cutting-edge hygiene and facility management solutions, leveraging its deep market expertise to serve diverse property portfolios.