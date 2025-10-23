Raytron’s Infrared Night Vision Powers KargoBot’s Driverless Trucks for True All-Weather Logistics

YANTAI, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trucks pose significantly higher safety risks due to their massive size, extensive blind spots, and much longer braking distances, leaving nearly zero room for error in autonomous driving. That’s why KargoBot has joined forces with Raytron, a leading thermal camera manufacturer. Raytron’s high-performance automotive thermal cameras are now integrated as a core sensing module in KargoBot’s robotrucks, delivers ultra-long-range, all-weather perception essential for safe autonomous driving.

Infrared Thermal Cameras Add Critical Safety to Autonomous Perception System

While cameras rely on ambient light and struggle with glare or low visibility; LiDAR performance drops in dusty environments due to reduced point cloud density. Similarly, mmWave Radar, while excellent at penetration, often fails to accurately detect small or stationary targets. In contrast, vehicle thermal imaging camera operates by detecting thermal radiation rather than visible light, providing a critical layer of perceptual safety even in darkness, dust, or fog. This makes it especially effective at detecting vulnerable road user (VRU) , such as pedestrians or wildlife, providing crucial extra seconds to react in high-risk scenarios like sudden jaywalking.

A Real-World Case: How Automotive Infrared Camera Empowers Robotrucks

In early April 2025, a 98-kilometer pilot convoy of L4 autonomous trucks, led by an L2-equipped vehicle, successfully traveled from Ordos to Baotou—a key industrial and mining corridor. The test validated the system’s reliability across challenging settings, with Raytron’s automotive camera system playing a vital role in KargoBot’s multi-sensor fusion architecture. Key scenarios included:

Penetrating dust in mining zones to detect distant obstacles and terrain outlines during night operations.

Identifying moving hazards such as livestock in low-light grassland settings, addressing critical blind spots of optical sensors.

Maintaining stable performance in rapid light-shift scenarios like tunnel entrances and exits, minimizing the blinding effect that compromises conventional vision systems.

Raytron Advances Safety with Cutting-edge Thermal Imaging Technology

Raytron specializes in the full-spectrum development of infrared technologies, including SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR, supported by integrated R&D and manufacturing from infrared detectors to system level. Its thermal imaging solutions are deployed across diverse sectors such as research and rescue, night vision, industrial inspection, and automotive industry. Through ongoing collaborations with automotive OEMs worldwide, Raytron continues to push the limits of perception technology, enabling a safer and smarter autonomous future.

