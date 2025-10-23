The 40th Trade Expo Indonesia Officially Opens, Showcasing the Unlimited Excellence of Indonesian Products

TANGERANG, Indonesia, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Minister of Trade Budi Santoso, accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan, officially inaugurated the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, Tangerang Regency, Banten, on Wednesday (15/10). The annual international-scale exhibition organized by the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia carries the theme “Discover Indonesia’s Excellence: Trade Beyond Boundaries.”



Minister of Trade Budi Santoso delivers his keynote address during the opening ceremony of the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025. The event marks Indonesia’s ongoing commitment to strengthening global trade partnerships and showcasing the nation’s world-class export products.

In his remarks, Coordinating Minister Zulkifli Hasan, representing President Prabowo Subianto, emphasized that the government’s trade policies remain on the right track, as reflected in Indonesia’s strong and consistent export performance.

“As of this month, Indonesia’s national export value has grown by more than 7 percent compared to last year, with the trade surplus increasing to USD 29 billion. This remarkable achievement is the result of collective effort and collaboration. Through the spirit of partnership and optimism, Indonesia will continue to strengthen its position as a highly competitive economic power in the global market,” stated Minister Zulkifli Hasan.

Meanwhile, Minister of Trade Budi Santoso reported that TEI 2025 features 1,619 exhibitors and has successfully registered 8,045 buyers from 130 countries. The exhibition is divided into three main zones, Food & Agricultural Products, Manufacturing Products, and Services & Lifestyle, with total transaction targets reaching USD 16.5 billion.

“TEI serves as a tangible reflection of President Prabowo’s Asta Cita vision, reinforcing national downstream industrialization and expanding Indonesia’s role in the global value chain toward the Golden Indonesia 2045,” said Minister Santoso.

He added that beyond the main exhibition, the 40th TEI also features a series of supporting programs such as business matching, business counseling, and various business forums aimed at fostering partnerships and expanding global market access.

Minister Santoso extended his appreciation and gratitude to all stakeholders for their cooperation and support. Special acknowledgments were given to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Indonesian representatives abroad, foreign embassies in Indonesia, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), and foreign chambers of commerce that actively contributed to engaging international buyers and expanding Indonesia’s trade network globally.

He also expressed appreciation to the main sponsors, Bank Mandiri, Pertamina, and the Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS) for their continuous support and participation in ensuring the success of the 40th TEI. Gratitude was also conveyed to all ministries and agencies, local governments, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), private partners, and PT Debindo Multi Adhiswasti as the event organizer for their valuable contributions.

“Through the spirit of collaboration and optimism that we build together, I am confident that Indonesia will continue to solidify its position as a highly competitive economic power in the global market for the prosperity of our nation and the well-being of the global community,” Minister Santoso concluded.

During the opening ceremony, Minister Santoso also presented the Primaniyarta Awards to top-performing exporters and regional leaders who have consistently increased their export value and global brand recognition. Awards were also given to pioneering exporters in new markets who serve as inspiration for Indonesia’s export community.

Additionally, the Primaduta Awards were presented to loyal buyers and Indonesia’s long-term export partners. The recognition also extended to Indonesian trade representatives abroad for their efforts in promoting the country’s non-oil and gas exports.

Distinguished guests attending the opening included Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Maman Abdurrahman, Minister for Villages and Underdeveloped Regions Yandri Susanto, Governor of Banten Andra Soni, and Chairman of KADIN Indonesia Anindya Bakrie.

Also in attendance were Francisco Kalbuady Lay, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste; Salem Mohamed Ahmed Salman, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry of Yemen; and Hossam Heiba, Chairman of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones of Egypt; along with Indonesian ambassadors and foreign ambassadors from partner countries.

The 40th Trade Expo Indonesia is Organized by PT Debindomulti Adhiswasti.



PR Newswire is the media partner of the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025