Attapeu Approves Xekaman 1 Dam Tourism Development Project

Attapeu Province is taking a major step to expand its tourism sector with the approval of a 30-year concession to develop the area around the Xekaman 1 hydroelectric dam and the nearby military tank park in Chaleunxay village, Xanxay district.

The project will transform two hectares within a 275-hectare protected area into a tourist destination featuring a viewpoint, restaurant, accommodations, upgraded roads, recreational water activities, and an exhibition highlighting the historical significance of the military tank park.

Provincial officials say the initiative aims to create jobs, generate revenue, and follow sustainability principles to protect both the environment and local livelihoods.

The agreement was signed in a ceremony attended by provincial representatives and company officials, with Deputy Provincial Governor Thanouxay Bansalith as witness.

This latest project in Attapeu is part of a broader push by provincial authorities to enhance the country’s natural and historical assets for tourism.

Similar initiatives in other parts of Laos have shown how redevelopment and sustainable planning can attract more economic opportunities for the province.

Luang Namtha’s Xang Boten Conservation Tourism Project

Attapeu’s announcement comes after Luang Namtha Province launched the Xang Boten Tourism Project in late September.

The Xang Boten Tourism Project is a joint initiative with a Chinese company to develop the village into a conservation-focused destination.

Planned features include an elephant care and rehabilitation center, eco-friendly accommodations, forest treks, tree houses, canopy bridges, local craft shops, restaurants, and a zoo.

The project emphasizes environmental protection, community involvement, and equitable economic benefits, aiming to position Luang Namtha as a leading destination for conservation tourism.

Nam Ngum 1 Reservoir Reopens

Almost a year earlier, in late 2024, Vientiane Province completed major upgrades to the Nam Ngum 1 Reservoir Recreation Area, also known as “Thalay Lao,” following a three-year redevelopment.

Located in Keooudom District, the upgraded site now features a marina with 36 boats, multiple viewing platforms, walkways, on-site restaurants, and cultural attractions. Redevelopment also included road improvements, upgraded parking, and environmentally friendly measures such as waste segregation and vegetation preservation.

Officials emphasized compensation and support for residents affected by the project, with some allowed to return rent-free for a year.

The site was projected to attract 1–2 million visitors by the end of 2025.