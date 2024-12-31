Nam Ngum 1 Reservoir Reopens with Green Initiatives

Additional reporting by Souliyasone Ngotsyoudom

Vientiane Province is once again in the spotlight with a fresh tourism draw—the newly upgraded Nam Ngum 1 Reservoir Recreation Area, also known as “Nam Ngum 1 Reservoir” or “Thalay Lao,” meaning the Lao Sea.

Located in Keooudom District, the reservoir officially reopened on 3 December after a three-year closure for extensive redevelopment.

“We are expecting at least 1-2 million visitors to visit this place in 2025,” said Sisavath Sengphachan, Vientiane Province’s Head of Information, Culture, and Tourism, who oversees the facility. “We have it all here—nature, food, interesting historical background, and, of course, it’s all environmentally friendly.”

The reservoir’s main area, the marina, now boasts 36 boats connected to on-site restaurants.

Visitors are greeted by an entry gate, parking facilities, and a circular viewing pavilion. For those seeking scenic views, the site offers three viewing points, a stepped viewing platform, and walkways leading to boat restaurants.

Redevelopment, Compensation, and Green Efforts

This redevelopment not only enhances the tourism appeal of Vientiane Province but also brings upgrades to surrounding infrastructure. The 6.3-kilometer access road to the site has been transformed into a concrete pathway, linking the reservoir to Highway No.10. Internal roads and side streets within the port area have also been refurbished, making it easier for visitors to navigate the site.

However, the redevelopment process was not without its challenges. To facilitate the project, the government relocated residents who had once lived in the area. The head of Vientiane’s tourism department explained that the Nam Ngum 1 Reservoir site was originally a village inhabited by fishing enthusiasts.

Despite the relocation, Sisavath assured that the affected residents were compensated. Nineteen families considered to have “special needs” were selected for full relocation support. “We granted them land about 3 kilometers from here and provided the necessary funds for their move,” he said.

One of the shopkeepers, who was part of the 19 families originally residing at the site, shared her experience of being relocated during the construction period.

“They provided us with money to build a house to stay in for three years during the redevelopment,” said the woman, who had lived in the area for 30 years and now operates a snack shop at the site. She noted that project officials regularly checked how the compensation funds were being used.

“They paid us compensation every six months from the start of construction until it was completed,” she added.

In addition to the financial support, the woman mentioned that the government occasionally treated them to meals as part of their compensation efforts.

After the redevelopment was completed, she said that they were allowed to return to the newly developed site.

“To compensate for the relocation, they let us stay here rent-free for one year,” she said, adding that she would start paying land fees beginning 3 December, 2025.

Sisavath then highlighted the environmentally-friendly initiatives at the Nam Ngum 1 Reservoir, emphasizing efforts to enhance the area’s greenery.

He also noted that the construction team made a conscious effort to preserve the existing vegetation during the development process.

“I know the trees and plants here don’t look very appealing right now,” Sisavath admitted. “But we’re going to plant even more moving forward. I’m confident this place will feel much more natural by next year.”

Challenges, Measures for Sustainability, Waste Management

Maintaining cleanliness is another priority at the facility.

“We have three types of bins,” Sisavath said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining an environmentally friendly space.

“Yellow bins are for recyclable trash, red bins are for hazardous waste, and green bins are for garbage that can be turned into fertilizer.”

Despite these measures, proper waste disposal remains a challenge, according to him.

“Many people do not have it in them to properly dispose of their waste,” he said.

To address this, the Lao government has been conducting training sessions for entrepreneurs and tour guides, who play a crucial role in educating both locals and visitors.

“Many tourists have different backgrounds, which is why we need to ensure guides understand how serious we are about keeping the environment clean so they can pass this information to tourists,” Sisavath emphasized.

However, challenges extend beyond waste management. The marina’s fleet is not fully ready, with only 20 out of 36 boats currently operational, and just five meeting the required standards.

Deputy Head of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Khammy Phoutthavong, outlined plans to address this issue, stating that by 2025, they aim to have at least 25 to 30 boats meet the required standards.

Each boat is required to have a waste tank to manage sewage, but Khammy explained that some boats not meeting these standards are still allowed to operate.

“Why do we let the other boats [that don’t meet the standard] operate? It’s because it’s a tradition to allow them, even if they don’t meet the new standards.”

He added that these boats were already in operation before the redevelopment of Nam Ngum 1 Reservoir and before the current standards were introduced.

This leniency, he said, also helps compensate for the long hiatus the boats faced during the facility’s redevelopment into the Nam Ngum 1 Reservoir.

Although the boats are ready to operate, Khammy noted that they currently cannot take visitors to the surrounding islands, as those are still under development. He expects island visits to begin by mid-2025.

Positive Reactions from Locals and Tourists

Despite the lengthy redevelopment, the project has garnered positive feedback from both locals and tourists.

“Since the reopening of the site, I’ve had a lot of tourists hiring me to drive them to the reservoir,” said a local driver.

Another resident, Khamvaen, who runs a traditional handicraft souvenir shop at the site, also expressed her happiness with the redevelopment.

“We’ve seen a lot of tourists coming to see us, especially in my shop,” said Khamvaen, who just opened her store after the redevelopment.

Her shop offers a variety of handicrafts, including traditional snacks, scarves, sticky rice baskets, and traditional medicine. “More tourists means more profit for us,” she added. “Every handicraft in my shop is handmade, deliberately crafted by a talented local team, which adds value to them.”

Khamvaen mentioned that most tourists who have visited so far are Chinese, rather than Westerners. However, while the influx of tourists is beneficial, she highlighted a significant challenge: the language barrier.

“I have to use sign language to communicate with the Chinese tourists most of the time,” she said, adding that it would be helpful if the Lao government could offer a basic Chinese language course to assist shopkeepers.

Another resident, Xayadeth, the new owner of the Daolormduean boat restaurant at the site, who took over from the previous owner, also shared his excitement.

“Coming here has been a blessing,” said Xayadeth. “My restaurant is usually packed with visitors in the afternoon and reaches its peak during the weekend when the site sees a large influx of tourists.”

The Nam Ngum Reservoir project was supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), with a total investment of USD 5.33 million. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, construction began on 1 July, 2021, and reached completion on 30 October this year. Khamfong Group Sole Co., Ltd., served as the primary construction contractor.

With its focus on sustainability, accessibility, and cultural preservation, the Nam Ngum Reservoir Recreation Area marks a new chapter for Vientiane Province’s tourism sector.

This story was supported by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network