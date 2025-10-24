DEKRA Awards ISO 9001 Certification to Vietnamese LED Lighting Leader LYK Lighting

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DEKRA, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification, recently awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification to LYK Lighting, a Vietnamese designer and manufacturer of energy‑efficient LED lighting solutions. The certification recognizes LYK Lighting’s commitment to consistent quality, customer satisfaction and readiness for global markets.

The LED market is shifting toward greater energy efficiency, smart/connected controls, sustainability and stricter export-quality requirements. LYK Lighting blends advanced LED technology with thoughtful design to deliver tailored lighting solutions for residential, hospitality and commercial projects.

It has partnered with international clients and exported products to the U.S. and Europe—demonstrating the company’s adherence to international quality expectations.

Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification signifies LYK Lighting’s proactive and systematic approach to meeting increasingly demanding performance and compliance requirements. This achievement streamlines operational processes, ensures consistent product quality, and reinforces the robust documentation and traceability systems essential for attracting and retaining international buyers. The certification demonstrates LYK’s dedication to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.

“DEKRA is delighted to award ISO 9001:2015 certification to LYK Lighting,” said Nga Nguyen, Head of Certification of DEKRA Vietnam. “Beyond certification, this marks a pivotal step in our mission to empower Vietnamese manufacturers to achieve international standards. By reducing testing time and cost, and accelerate access to export markets. ANAB‑accredited certification from DEKRA signals to global buyers that a company’s quality management system is robust and internationally recognized.”

The ISO 9001 certification empowers LYK Lighting to streamline operations, further enhance product consistency, solidify customer confidence, and significantly improve its competitiveness in international tenders and export opportunities.

“Achieving ISO 9001 is a major milestone for LYK Lighting and a testament to our team’s hard work,” said Lam Nguyen – Director of LYK Lighting. “This certification not only validates our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative LED solutions but also positions us for continued global expansion. We highly value DEKRA’s technical expertise and look forward to collaborating with them on localized testing and certification services, allowing us to reduce our reliance on overseas labs and more efficiently serve our customers.”

DEKRA is committed to providing comprehensive localized testing, inspection, and certification services within Vietnam. This initiative will significantly shorten lead times, lower costs, and bolster the credibility of Vietnamese manufacturers with overseas customers. By supporting faster market access and assisting exporters in meeting increasingly stringent global requirements, DEKRA aims to strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnamese businesses on the world stage.

About LYK Lighting

LYK Lighting is a Vietnamese company specializing in the designing and manufacturing of high-quality, energy-efficient LED lighting solutions. With a strong commitment to advanced technology and thoughtful design, LYK Lighting provides tailored lighting solutions for residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. The company has built a solid reputation through partnerships with international clients and exporting products to demanding markets such as the United States, affirming its ability to meet strict global quality standards. LYK Lighting is continuously striving for sustainability, energy efficiency, and maximum customer satisfaction.

About DEKRA

For 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world’s largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward—fully aligned with DEKRA’s anniversary motto, “Securing the Future.” In 2024, DEKRA generated revenue of 4.3 billion euros. Around 48,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world’s most sustainable companies.