Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur and Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur Unites Again to Support Children with Congenital Heart Disease for the Second Year

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a powerful display of compassion, purpose, and partnership, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) and Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur came together once more for their annual paediatric cardiac charity initiative, “Embracing the Gift of Life, Healing Little Hearts Together.” This meaningful event marked the second year of collaboration between two institutions driven by a shared mission — to give children born with congenital heart disease a second chance at life.



Ms. Erica Lam, CEO of PHKL and Mr. Daniel Kaeflein. GM of Shangri-La KL at the mock cheque presentation ceremony, marking another milestone in the PHKL–Shangri-La partnership for children with congenital heart disease.

The event, held at PHKL’s auditorium, was officiated by Ms. Erica Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, and Mr. Daniel Kaeflein, General Manager of Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, alongside corporate partners, medical professionals, and members of the media.

“When we began this journey, our goal was simple, which is to make life-saving cardiac care accessible to children born with congenital heart disease. I still remember Dr Laura and our team travelling across states, conducting awareness talks, and building connections with NGOs. Those early efforts laid the foundation for the impact we see today, children who can now laugh, play, and dream like any other child,” said Ms. Erica Lam, CEO of Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur’s Embrace the Gift of Life programme began in 1985 as the hotel’s annual charity initiative. It wasn’t until 2024 that the partnership with PHKL was formed, sparked by the arrival of Dr Siti Laura Mazlan, a dedicated paediatric cardiothoracic surgeon whose expertise laid the groundwork for this meaningful collaboration.

Since May 2024, a total of 10 children have received life-saving paediatric cardiac surgeries through this partnership. In 2025 alone, 7 children have been supported by PHKL and Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur.

Through this partnership, RM329,035.90 was raised by Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, fully funding eight life-saving surgeries between January 2025 and September 2025. These procedures, often not covered by insurance due to financial constraints, are made possible through PHKL’s specially designed paediatric cardiac surgical packages.

“This initiative goes beyond fundraising, it is about giving children the future they deserve. We are deeply grateful to our guests and supporters who continue to make this journey possible,” said Mr. Daniel Kaeflein, General Manager of Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur.

During the event, guests were moved by a touching video highlighting the journey of PHKL–Shangri-La patients, followed by a mock cheque presentation and the unveiling of the “Embrace the Gift of Life 2025” ornaments, symbolising hope and resilience.

Mr. Daniel Kaeflein, General Manager of Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, and Dr. Siti Laura Mazlan, Consultant Paediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon, visiting 13-year-old patient Muhammad Akif Amsyar bin Md Amri and his family in the ward. The family had travelled from Terengganu for Akif’s life-saving heart surgery.

Adding a deeply human touch to the day, the teams from PHKL and Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur paid a special visit to 13-year-old Muhammad Akif Amsyar bin Md Amri and his family, who had travelled from Terengganu for Akif’s life-saving heart surgery. He is currently recovering well in the ward following his successful surgery on 18 October 2025.

“We are very grateful to receive this opportunity and would like to thank Dr Siti Laura and Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur for their contribution. We are excited to see Akif’s recovery progress and his return to his active lifestyle at school,” commented Puan Suzie, Mother of Akif Amsyar.

The hospital also acknowledged the dedication of its medical team, led by Dr Siti Laura, primary paediatric cardiothoracic surgeon at PHKL, whose expertise and compassion has been instrumental in treating young patients with complex heart conditions and have brought hope to families throughout Semenanjung Malaysia and as far as Sabah.

The event concluded with a visit to Shangri-La’s sponsored patients, reinforcing the initiative’s purpose to embrace the gift of life and heal little hearts together.

From creating access to critical care, to embracing community partnerships that matter, this initiative is a reflection of PHKL’s commitment to sustainability and community engagement, core values that continue to guide the hospital’s purpose beyond its walls.

With every heartbeat restored, PHKL and Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur reaffirm that healthcare is not just about treatment — it’s about compassion, continuity, and creating a better future for the next generation.

For more information on Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, visit www.pantai.com.my/kuala-lumpur .

Download the press release and images from this link .

About Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

For five decades, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur has been the heartbeat of Kuala Lumpur, steadfastly delivering exceptional care to patients from all walks of life. Since its inception in 1974 with just 68 beds and 20 medical specialists, the hospital has grown into a healthcare icon today with 507 beds, over 200 consultants and counting. Our pursuit of quality healthcare, clinical excellence, and cutting-edge technology is underscored by our service quality and dedication towards clinical research.