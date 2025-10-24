“Great Wall Hero” 2025 Global Marketing Campaign — Beijing’s Invitation to the World

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The “Great Wall Hero” 2025 Global Marketing Campaign, hosted by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and co-organized by the Changping District Bureau of Culture and Tourism and the Beijing Changping Cultural Tourism Development Group Co., Ltd., with partners Mastercard and JW Marriott Hotel Beijing Central, took place today at the majestic Juyongguan Great Wall. Under the theme “Beijing’s Invitation to the World,” the event introduced new measures to enhance travel convenience and demonstrated Beijing’s openness, hospitality, and global appeal as a leading destination for #ChinaTravel.



Ms. Zheng Fang, Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, presents the award to a Great Wall Hero 2025 honoree.

Beijing Rolls Out New Facilitation Policies for International Visitors

Representatives from Beijing’s inbound tourism authorities shared the latest measures to make travel more convenient for international visitors. The Entry-Exit Inspection Division of the Beijing Immigration Administration reported strong results from the 240-hour visa-free transit policy and outlined improvements to entry procedures and multilingual guidance. According to the Beijing Municipal Tax Service under the State Taxation Administration, the city’s tax refund system has been upgraded with faster processing, additional refund locations, and fully digital options, offering a smoother shopping experience for travelers.

As of the end of September this year, Beijing welcomed 3.884 million overseas visitors, a year-on-year increase of 42.9%. Spending by foreign travelers reached USD 5.02 billion, up 47.1%.

Global Influencers Share Their Beijing Stories

Since its debut in 2016, the “Great Wall Hero” initiative has become one of Beijing’s most recognizable international tourism brands. This year’s campaign brought together Dominic from the UK, the 2020 “Great Wall Hero” and curator of the Beijing Expat Travel Guide series, and Cynthia from Mexico, the 2025 “Great Wall Hero.” Together, they explored the Beijing Central Axis, wandered through hutongs, and experienced traditional craftsmanship firsthand. Through their lenses, they shared real stories of traveling in Beijing — from easy visa-free entry and digital payments to smart tourism services and rich cultural encounters — revealing the city’s new vitality and international charm.

“New Discoveries in Beijing” Launches Winter Routes

Building on the success of the “New Discoveries in Beijing“ campaign earlier this year, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism has now introduced ten new “Winter Charm of Beijing” routes. These themed itineraries highlight the capital’s unique winter experiences — from ice and snow sports and festive celebrations to heritage landmarks and urban leisure — presenting a multidimensional picture of Beijing’s seasonal beauty and contemporary energy.

Global Reach Powered by Social Media

The “Great Wall Hero” campaign continues to expand its reach through Visit Beijing’s six overseas social media platforms. As of October 2025, these accounts have attracted 5.27 million followers, released 3,936 posts, and generated 410 million impressions, 130 million video views, and 22.36 million engagements.

Leading up to the event, three exclusive interview videos garnered over 2 million views, featuring Canadian father-son photographers Randy and Spencer VanDerStarren from the Take Your Seat project, U.S. architect Jim Spear and Hungarian writer Peter Szucs sharing insights on design and life at Mutianyu, and Quim Martinez, a senior executive from Mastercard’s travel division, discussing global travel trends — building strong social momentum for this year’s campaign.

Beijing Extends Its Global Welcome

Ms. Wang Yingjie, Deputy Secretary-General of the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, emphasized that the “Great Wall Hero” initiative will continue to deepen international outreach, fostering collaboration across culture, tourism, transportation, payment, and communications. The goal: to build a bridge for global travelers to experience the enduring charm and modern pulse of this historic capital.

From the Juyongguan Great Wall, Beijing sends out a heartfelt invitation to the world —to feel its culture, experience its warmth, and discover its endless possibilities.