MetaComp and First Digital Sign Strategic Cooperation to Integrate FDUSD into StableX, Advancing Real-World Cross-Border Payments and Compliant Digital Asset Solutions

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a significant move to bridge traditional and digital finance, MetaComp Pte Ltd (MetaComp), a leading licensed cross-border payment and digital assets infrastructure provider headquartered in Singapore and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has entered into a Memorandum of Strategic Cooperation with First Digital Group Limited (First Digital), a Gibraltar-registered company specializing in the issuance of the fiat-backed stablecoin First Digital USD (FDUSD) and trust and custody services. This collaboration aims to accelerate FDUSD adoption for cross-border payments, digital wealth management, and Web3 trading applications.



FDUSD available through MetaComp’s StableX — a programmable FX and cross-border payment infrastructure platform

This partnership reflects the shared vision of both companies to create a seamless, blockchain-powered infrastructure that supports multi-jurisdictional value transfer, expands accessibility across traditional and crypto assets, and drives the real-world use of stablecoins in global commerce for payments and wealth management.

Under this collaboration, MetaComp will integrate FDUSD into its programmable FX and cross-border infrastructure platform, StableX, providing institutional access for over-the-counter (OTC) solution and compliant cross-border payment across key corridors, including Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and South America. These high-growth regions are seeing increasing demand for blockchain-enabled payment infrastructure for trade, remittances and digital finance.

This integration will allow clients to convert non-USD fiat currencies to and from FDUSD seamlessly, broadening access for individual and institutional users seeking secure and efficient cross-border fund movements, with compliance as its core.

Beyond payments, the partnership will strengthen compliance efforts around anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) for stablecoin transactions through MetaComp’s VisionX Engine – an institutional-grade KYC & KYT tool that integrates multiple on-chain Web 3.0 KYT analysis tools with enhanced risk measurement algorithms and leading Web2.0 KYC tools to deliver a secure and reliable Web 2.5 transaction monitoring. It will also collaborate on treasury management and block-chain enabled FX trades with non-USD stablecoins, supported by MetaComp’s affiliated company, Alpha Ladder Finance Pte Ltd.

“This collaboration is a step forward in unleashing the potential of stablecoins in the real economy,” said Tin Pei Ling, Co-President of MetaComp. “By integrating FDUSD into our ecosystem, we are unlocking greater ability to move value across borders faster, more affordably and interoperably, while in compliance with regulatory standards.”

“We are proud to partner with MetaComp to bring FDUSD to life in high-impact markets,” said Vincent Chok, Founder and Group CEO, First Digital. “Our shared goal is to build an inclusive financial bridge that supports real-world payments and asset management for users navigating both traditional and decentralised economies.”

The rollout of FDUSD integration into StableX will begin with corridors across Southeast Asia and Africa, where the partners have strong existing ecosystem, before expanding to additional markets. Both firms remain committed to regulatory engagement, operational integrity, and user-centric innovation in delivering compliant and scalable digital asset solutions for the global market.

About First Digital

First Digital’s mission is to empower financial fluidity in a digital-first world. This is achieved through open finance solutions with a compliance-first, high-transparency approach, enabling the creation of world-class Fintech and Regtech products and services.

FDUSD is a stablecoin redeemable for the US dollar, designed to support diverse trading access, and payment use cases in decentralised finance, extending beyond on-exchange trading to real-world applications.

FDUSD is not intended for use by U.S. individuals or entities. Minting and redemption services are not offered to persons located in the United States or acting on behalf of U.S. persons. To learn more about FDUSD, visit www.firstdigitallabs.com

About MetaComp

MetaComp is a leading licensed cross-border FX and digital assets infrastructure provider headquartered in Singapore and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019. Operating on a P2B2C (platform-to-business/partners-to-clients) model, MetaComp empowers institutions, payment service providers, fintechs, and global enterprises to navigate the evolving cross-border payments and the digital asset economy with confidence.

With a strong emphasis on compliance, security, and institutional-grade infrastructure, MetaComp delivers an end-to-end suite of digital finance solutions — including OTC and exchange trading, fiat payment rails, regulated digital asset custody, and prime brokerage services. MetaComp is a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd., a MAS-licensed Capital Markets Services (CMS) licensee and Recognised Market Operator (RMO).

Through its proprietary Client Asset Management Platform (CAMP), MetaComp provides a secure, integrated environment that bridges traditional finance with digital assets.

MetaComp’s latest innovation, StableX, is a next-generation cross-border FX and liquidity routing infrastructure designed to simplify and accelerate global fund flows. Powered by stablecoins and USD, StableX intelligently optimises multi-currency conversions and settlements, enabling faster, more cost-effective, and highly competitive cross-border transactions. As the FX layer within CAMP, StableX combines the programmability of digital assets with the reliability of regulated infrastructure, delivering a scalable, compliant and seamless ecosystem for the future of global finance.

To learn more about MetaComp and its regulated infrastructure and solutions, visit www.mce.sg