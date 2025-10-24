NX Group to Take Part in 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE)

TOKYO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., will be taking part in the six-day 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held in Shanghai, China, from Wednesday, November 5, to Monday, November 10.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1z7CfW9lejr_2OO1yhvXIG17Qv01UuDpT/view?usp=drive_link

The CIIE is one of the largest expos held in China, and the NX Group has been a regular participant since the inaugural event in 2018. As a venue for showcasing the latest trends and innovations in a variety of industries, including food products, automobiles, information technology, medical equipment, and logistics, last year’s event attracted 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries/regions and more than 400,000 visitors. Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd., APC Asia Pacific Cargo (H.K.) Ltd., and cargo-partner GmbH will jointly operate the NX Group booth, introducing visitors to their respective strengths and forwarding businesses.

Overview of expo

Expo name: 8th China International Import Expo

Expo dates/times: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 – Monday, November 10, 2025; 09:00 – 17:00

Venue: National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai)

Visitor registration: Pre-registration at the expo website ( https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en )

Expo booth: Hall 7.2 C7-01 (Exhibition Area: Trade in Services)

Booth displays

– Logistics networks extending across China and abroad

NX China, APC Asia Pacific Cargo, and cargo-partner will introduce the logistics networks they have collaboratively developed inside and outside China. The display will feature forwarding operations that leverage the respective strengths of these companies as well as industry-specific solutions for lifestyle pharmaceuticals and other industries.

– High-quality specialized transport services

This display will present high-quality specialized transport services for international shipments of heavy equipment, works of art, and other cargo requiring precision handling and advanced technology.

– “Anything to Anywhere” global brand campaign

The booth’s overarching concept will be manifested in “Anything to Anywhere,” a key visual illustrating the NX Group’s strengths. Also on display will be the dinosaur motif that appears in this key visual.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group’s official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/