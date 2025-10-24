Omdia: Viettel makes a breakthrough with fully self-developed 5G Core network and large-scale commercial deployment

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global technology research and advisory firm Omdia has recognized Viettel as one of the world’s leading 4G/5G core network providers in its annual report “Market Landscape: Core Vendors – 2025,” alongside the world’s top core network companies. Viettel is the only new entrant this year, reflecting its rapid progress and strategic investment in core network technologies.



Omdia Recognizes Viettel as A Rising Global Core Network Vendor

According to Omdia, the evaluation is based on two dimensions: Business Performance and Portfolio Breadth & Competitiveness. Viettel is placed in the “Upcoming Vendors” group companies demonstrating strong technological capabilities and expanding their global influence. Through its “autonomous – open – intelligent” approach, Viettel has developed a complete 5G Core ecosystem supporting both public mobile networks and enterprise Private 5G deployments.

Omdia noted that mastering the 5G core network is a strategic milestone, enabling advanced network functions, new business models, and strengthening digital sovereignty.

Nguyen Minh Quang, CEO of Viettel High Tech , said: “Being recognized by Omdia is a positive signal, showing that Viettel’s first steps in mastering 5G core technology are on the right track. Mastering the core network opens opportunities to deploy new services faster from telecommunications to industry, healthcare, education, and many other fields. We consider this both a motivation and an effort to continue contributing to the development of the country while gradually bringing Make in Vietnam solutions to the world.”