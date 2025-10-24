SOGAGEM Accelerates Jewelry Digitalization Through AI Trade Platform

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Korean fashion jewelry company SOGAGEM Co., Ltd. is driving the digital transformation of the Namdaemun jewelry industry through its AI-powered online trade platform. By combining artificial intelligence (AI) and intellectual property (IP) management, the company is creating a new digital ecosystem for small jewelry manufacturers, leading the way in enhancing the global competitiveness of K-jewelry.

As the official digital partner of the Namdaemun Jewelry Association, SOGAGEM is developing an AI Jewelry Meta Platform that digitizes and manages products from more than 1,200 small-scale jewelers in the Namdaemun district. The platform supports high-quality product registration, detailed page design, multilingual translation, and automated category tagging — transforming the traditionally offline, craftsman-based market into a global online trade environment.

In addition, SOGAGEM is standardizing and protecting product detail page designs as IP assets, allowing small manufacturers to enter overseas B2B markets safely and efficiently. This initiative helps prevent copyright infringement issues and establishes a sustainable business model for Korean jewelry exports.

SOGAGEM CEO Moon Kyu-sik stated, “Namdaemun is the heart of Korea’s jewelry industry. Through our AI trade platform, we aim to empower local artisans to compete fairly and effectively in the global marketplace.”

SOGAGEM is currently collaborating with the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, Seoul Metropolitan Government, and the Small Enterprise and Market Service (SEMAS) to build a Digital IP Archive for small businesses and enhance its AI-based trade infrastructure. The company’s long-term goal is to establish Namdaemun as a “K-Jewelry Digital Hub” connecting Korean craftsmanship with global buyers