Democratic Republic of Congo and Vingroup sign MOU on urban development and green transportation

Mr. Daniel Bumba Lubaki, Governor of Kinshasa and Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup at the MOU signing event

Under the MoU, the two sides will jointly explore and develop a riverfront mega-urban project covering approximately 6,300 hectares, while gradually converting more than 300,000 gasoline-powered vehicles to electric vehicles, and establishing a comprehensive electric bus network and charging infrastructure.

The project is located between the southern bank of the Congo River and the northern area of N’djili International Airport – a strategic site in the city’s expansion plan. The project is expected to include residential zones, villas, apartments, hospitals, schools, shopping centers, hotels, entertainment complexes, as well as a future administrative district for government ministries and agencies.

The development aims to create a modern new urban center that will serve Kinshasa’s residents while becoming a tourist destination and a symbol of the city’s progress. The city will allocate the land to Vingroup free of charge.

In addition to real estate, both parties agreed to expand cooperation into green transportation projects, including the development of electric bus and taxi systems, and EV charging infrastructure operated by VinFast and GSM.

VinFast will provide suitable vehicle models to support Kinshasa’s plan to gradually replace more than 300,000 fossil-fueled vehicles with EVs. The company will also explore the supply of VinFast electric buses and support the establishment and operation of electric Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes. The city has committed to providing land for charging infrastructure to accelerate the city’s green transition

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Daniel Bumba Lubaki, Governor of Kinshasa, emphasized: “We welcome Vingroup’s presence in Kinshasa. We have witnessed firsthand the remarkable achievements Vingroup has made in Vietnam and many other countries around the world. With its extensive international experience in urban development, housing, and infrastructure, we believe this partnership will mark a significant milestone — paving the way for a more modern, sustainable, and vibrant urban future for the people of Kinshasa.”

Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, shared: “Vingroup is delighted to partner with the Government of Kinshasa in this mission to enhance the quality of life for its people. With extensive experience in developing world-class mega-urban projects and advancing an electrified mobility network, we believe our collaboration will help transform the city’s landscape and foster sustainable development in both the capital and across the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

Kinshasa is the capital and largest city of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with a population of approximately 17 million. It is the political, economic, and cultural center of the country and one of the fastest-growing cities in Africa.

Vingroup is Vietnam’s largest private multi-sector conglomerate, perating across five core pillars: Industrials & Technology, Real Estate & Services, Infrastructure, Green Energy, and Social Enterprises, with the vision “For a better life for everyone.”

With its proven reputation, scale, and capabilities, Vingroup is steadily expanding its presence on the global stage. Recently, Vingroup was recognized by TIME Magazine (USA) in its “TIME World’s Best Companies 2025” list – ranking among the Top 1000 global companies for its outstanding achievements in sustainability, innovation, and global impact.

