openvela’s Inaugural Global Developer Conference Concludes Successfully, NuttX Founder Gregory Nutt Joins to Shape AIoT Ecosystem

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica , Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — openvela’s first Global Developer Conference has wrapped up successfully, marking a pivotal milestone in the open-source AIoT ecosystem.



Live shot of the meeting

openvela is an open-source AIoT operating system built by Xiaomi based on NuttX, under the Apache 2.0 license. As the largest contributor to the NuttX community, Xiaomi has been making continuous contributions to the NuttX community since 2017, accounting for over 50% of code submissions. It played a key role in promoting NuttX to become an Apache top-level project in 2022.

Gregory Nutt expressed enthusiastic endorsement for the partnership: “I’m delighted openvela has adopted NuttX. It’s a win-win that makes openvela a stronger platform while advancing NuttX’s development.” NuttX’s 15-year-old industrial-grade stable technology provides a solid foundation for openvela.

openvela, a tailored open-source operating system for the AIoT sector, deeply aligns with the diverse scenario requirements of IoT devices and AI hardware. Across multiple domains such as smart watches, fitness trackers, smart wearables, AI glasses, smart speakers, headphones, and smart home appliances, it has emerged as the preferred choice for developers and enterprises worldwide.

openvela is the open-source version of Xiaomi Vela, an internal operating system developed by Xiaomi. It features an excellent kernel and integrates comprehensive system services including cross-device interconnection, lightweight aesthetics, multimedia, security protection, edge-side AI, lightweight application framework, and diagnostic & testing tools. Designed specifically for IoT devices and AI hardware, this lightweight OS has been widely adopted and rigorously validated across 100 million-level terminal devices. Leveraging the open nature of its open-source ecosystem, it provides a highly efficient and accessible innovation platform for researchers and developers around the globe. By offering low-entry and high-yield R&D support, it helps development teams overcome efficiency bottlenecks in technology implementation, significantly shortening the entire process cycle from concept validation to mass production and delivery, and accelerating the commercialization of AIoT innovations.

Rooted in profound industry insights and technical expertise, openvela continues to lower the barrier to innovation in the AIoT space, fostering collaborative development across the entire industrial chain. It has become a core driving force behind the prosperity of the ecosystem and technological advancements in the field.