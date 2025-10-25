Weichai partners with global collaborators to advance toward the high end of the value chain

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On October 18, Weichai Group’s 2025 Global Partner Conference was held in Qingdao. Over a thousand global partners and overseas company CEOs from nearly 100 countries gathered to discuss cooperation opportunities and jointly outline a blueprint for building a world-class high-end equipment industry chain with technological leadership and green development.

At the meeting, Ma Changhai, Deputy General Manager of Shandong Heavy Industry Group, Chairman and General Manager of Weichai Group, and Chairman of Weichai Power, stated in his speech that in the first three quarters of this year, Weichai Group achieved a year-on-year revenue growth of 6%. The international business sector made significant breakthroughs in overseas markets, with export revenue in the engine segment increasing by 30%. Facing global volatility and downward economic pressure, Weichai stood shoulder to shoulder with its global partners, fostering mutual trust and withstanding the adverse impact of the industry downturn, maintaining high-quality and stable development.

At the main exhibition hall of the conference, Weichai Power, one of the largest and most technologically advanced enterprises under Shandong Heavy Industry Group, showcased 29 of its brands. These brands displayed new products and technologies across six business segments: power systems, commercial vehicles, construction machinery, agricultural equipment, and marine transportation equipment. Notably, nearly 60 star power system products were exhibited, forming a comprehensive “Power Kingdom” that covers displacement ranges from 2 to 340 liters and power outputs from 18 to 10,000 kW, spanning all series and applications.

Over the past decade, Weichai has invested more than 30 billion yuan in R&D within the engine sector, maintaining a research intensity exceeding 6%. The company has established ten cutting-edge innovation platforms in North America, Europe, Japan, and other regions, creating a globally “unique” full-series “Golden Power” assembly system. It has mastered diverse energy technologies such as high thermal efficiency diesel engines, pure electric vehicles, hydrogen internal combustion engines, methanol engines, hydrogen fuel cells, and solid oxide fuel cells, advancing toward the high-value end of the industrial chain.

Weichai Group was founded in 1946 and is a core subsidiary of Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. It has developed into a leading multinational industrial equipment group with significant global influence in China, achieving an annual total operating revenue exceeding 300 billion yuan.