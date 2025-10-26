Global Minds Unite to Drive the EV Revolution in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the global shift towards electric mobility reaches a pivotal crossroads, breakthroughs in technology, infrastructure and sustainability are converging to create a landscape rich in both opportunities and challenges. To bring together global expertise and accelerate the transition, the 2025 International Forum on New Journey of Electric Vehicle Revolution was successfully held in Hong Kong today, hosted by The Greater Bay Area Association of Academicians (GBAAA) and co-organised by the International Academicians Science and Technology Innovation Centre and the Research Centre for Electric Vehicles at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

The forum, themed “Strengthening Electrification & Advancing Intelligence,” brought together leading scholars, industry pioneers and policy experts from around the world. Discussions centred on three topics — Recent Advances in Electric Mobility, Powertrains, Batteries and Hydrogen, and Electric Vehicles’ Interaction with Power Grids and Clouds. The forum aims to advance from intelligent connected vehicles to intelligent transportation, smart cities, and ultimately an intelligent society — realising the vision that “Mobility is Freedom, Mobility is Happiness. “

At the opening of the forum, Professor Nancy IP, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Chair of GBAAA, and President of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, delivered the welcome remarks. She noted that Hong Kong exerts unique advantages in promoting electric vehicle technology and industrial collaboration across the Greater Bay Area, and even globally. Professor IP added that GBAAA is proud to provide this opportunity to strengthen electrification, advance intelligence, and build the integrated systems that will truly power the next chapter of the electric vehicle revolution.

In his opening remarks, Dr GE Ming, Acting Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, emphasised that although Hong Kong is not a traditional automotive hub, it has long contributed to advancing electric vehicles through research and innovation. The research teams continue to explore breakthroughs in battery technology, new energy, materials science, and intelligent systems—bringing Hong Kong’s ingenuity to the forefront of EV innovation.

Dr GE further noted that the electric vehicle revolution is a global endeavour — a complex, collaborative undertaking that calls for innovation across technology, policy, infrastructure, markets, and talent. As both an international innovation and technology centre and a leading international financial centre, Hong Kong is well positioned to serve as a bridge that foster collaboration among government, industry, academia, research, investment and applications. Hong Kong aims to help accelerate the new journey of the electric vehicle revolution and contribute to building a greener, smarter, and more sustainable future of mobility.

In his keynote address, Professor CHEN Xuedong, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Vice President of China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), remarked that new energy vehicles have become a shared global solution to climate change and sustainable development. He noted that China’s electric vehicle industry has made remarkable strides — expanding its market scale, advancing technological capabilities, and optimising its industrial ecosystem — all of which are injecting fresh momentum into global growth. Looking ahead, Professor CHEN said that CAST will continue to drive progress by formulating clear technological goals and roadmaps, fostering innovation zones for talent, and strengthening platforms for international collaboration. Through interdisciplinary and cross-sector cooperation, these initiatives aim to accelerate industrial innovation. He also expressed his hope that Hong Kong will leverage its institutional and geographical advantages to promote high-quality development of the electric vehicle industry.

At present, the global electric vehicle industry is undergoing a pivotal shift — from policy-driven growth to a dual engine powered by market forces and technological innovation. How to overcome the initial barriers of cost, range, and infrastructure, and move towards a deeper integration with energy, transportation, and urban systems, has become a shared challenge across the industry. Professor C.C. CHAN, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, Co-Founder of GBAAA, Distinguished Chair Professor at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and widely known as the Father of Asian Electric Vehicles, delivered a keynote speech titled “New Journey of Electric Vehicle Revolution.” He outlined a scientific development paradigm of “Electrification + Intelligence + Connectivity,” calling for scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to collaborate closely and, through continued iteration, jointly seize the opportunities of industrial transformation. He further called for cross-sector partnerships and sustained innovation to drive smart mobility from technological breakthroughs to large-scale, citywide implementation. Professor CHAN also emphasised the need to strengthen international cooperation and secure a strategic position in the next phase of automotive evolution, fostering the healthy and sustainable growth of the global EV ecosystem.

The Forum featured a rich and wide-ranging agenda, bringing together distinguished speakers from academia, industry, and research institutions for keynote speeches and in-depth panel discussions. The impressive line-up of speakers included Mr Sean GREEN, President and CEO of BMW Group Region China; Mr YIN Tongyue, Chair of Chery Automobile; and senior executives from Chongqing Changan Automobile, Dongfeng Motor, and Geely Research Institute, representing the forefront of the automotive industry. From the academic community, Professor James L. KIRTLEY JR., Member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering, and Professor of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Dr Don TAN, Member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering and Vice President of IEEE , shared their insights. Also joining were renowned international experts such as Dr Kenji MORITA, Senior Expert of Japan Automobile Research Institute (JARI) and Dr Myron GRAW, Executive Director of Intelligent Production Systems, INC Innovation Centre, who contributed global perspectives on the evolution of electric mobility.

In his closing remarks, Professor Jin-Guang TENG, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Vice Chair of GBAAA of Academicians, and President of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, summarised the key takeaways of the day’s discussions. He noted that, in the face of climate change and global carbon reduction goals, electrification and smart mobility present significant opportunities for Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. While Hong Kong boasts world-class research capabilities and access to international capital, there remains a pressing need to strengthen the connection between research, technology transfer, and industrialisation. Leveraging the innovation and technology platforms in the Northern Metropolis, he suggested, could accelerate this process. Professor TENG also called for broader collaboration and greater alignment of standards across sectors to foster a globally connected ecosystem for green and intelligent mobility.

The successful convening of the 2025 International Forum on New Journey of Electric Vehicle Revolution marks a significant milestone in the global industry’s journey towards “Strengthening Electrification & Advancing Intelligence.” GBAAA will continue to leverage its strengths in scientific research and Hong Kong’s international connectivity to foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. At the same time, it will promote science education and public engagement in innovation, supporting collaborative innovation and technology development across the Greater Bay Area. Through these efforts, GBAAA aims to help Hong Kong and the wider region advance towards becoming a world-class innovation and technology centre, contributing to the nation’s scientific and technological progress.