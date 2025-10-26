Global Times: Turning institutional strength into driver of development

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As profound global changes unseen in a century roll on, China remains resolute in managing its own affairs well and expanding high-level opening-up. Guided by the new development philosophy, the country pursues high-quality development and creates new opportunities for the world.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), China’s GDP has successively surpassed the 110-trillion-yuan ($15.4 trillion), 120-trillion-yuan, and 130-trillion-yuan marks. It is projected to reach 140 trillion yuan in 2025, with a five-year growth increment exceeding 35 trillion yuan, maintaining a contribution rate of about 30 percent to global economic growth and serving as a “certainty oasis.”

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, pointed out: “In the face of new developments and tasks, we must further deepen reform comprehensively to continue refining institutions and mechanisms in various sectors, so as to help consolidate foundations, leverage strengths, and shore up areas of weakness. This will enable us to better translate our country’s institutional strengths into effective governance.”

From a global perspective, China’s “scenery is uniquely beautiful,” demonstrating that under the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, it adheres to a people-centered development philosophy and gives full play to its institutional strength like mobilizing resources for major undertakings, carrying through a blueprint to the end, and ensuring the whole country works together – the profound historical, theoretical, and practical logic at play.

‘Carry through a blueprint to the end’

On October 9, China Huaneng Group Co and China National Chemical Corporation (CNCC), the first batch of centrally administrated enterprises relocated to Xiong’an New Area in Hebei Province, officially moved to the area. Settling into their new home in the area, Yang Gaomin, an employee at CNCC, feels a sense of fulfillment in life: parks are just a short walk from home, the bus ride to work takes only 10 minutes, and “skyscrapers are rising everywhere, shops are bustling, and the city is brimming with vitality.”

Starting from scratch, the “city of the future” has risen from the ground – a vivid embodiment of the principle of “carrying through a blueprint to the end.”

The key to running China’s affairs well lies in the Party. The centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee is the fundamental guarantee for carrying out economic work well. At critical junctures, it promptly assesses situations and makes decisions, ensuring the Chinese economy navigates the challenges steadily and sails toward prosperity. This has become the broadest consensus of the Party.

The scientific formulation and consistent implementation of the five-year plans stand as an important piece of experience in the CPC approach to governing the country. It’s also significantly representing the political advantage of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Five-year plans are not unique to China, nor did China invent them, yet China alone persists in their successive formulation and implementation. They have become a hallmark of China’s socialist modernization drive, deeply embedded in its socialist system.

While some countries suffer from shortsighted macroeconomic policies and frequent flip-flops, the Party, through five-year plans as a governance approach, has propelled economic, technological, and comprehensive national strength, as well as people’s living standards, to new heights, ushering in a new era of Chinese modernization.

From a global perspective, one conclusion grows ever clearer: Under the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, China’s consistent development blueprint—with stable expectations, clear pathways, and an open stance—has achieved simultaneous advances in economic scale and quality, providing crucial support for the global economy to navigate uncertainty.

‘Mobilizing resources for major undertakings’

In the Yangtze River Delta, along both sides of the G60 Expressway, new factories stretch endlessly. Evolving from a single highway into a sci-tech innovation corridor, the delta’s “G60 Hi-tech Corridor” tells a vivid story of innovation.

Today, the factory clusters along the G60 Expressway are no longer isolated production spaces but integrated chains linking R&D, manufacturing, logistics, and services. The nine cities have joined forces, painting a grand picture of a “sci-tech economy.” By 2024, the nine cities’ combined economic output reached 9 trillion yuan, contributing nearly 2.2 percent to global manufacturing value added, based on manufacturing estimates.

The shining innovative light of the corridor is a vivid snapshot of fully leveraging the advantages of the new system for pooling resources nationwide to expedite high-level sci-tech self-reliance.

Mobilizing resources ensures focus on priorities – from refining modern industrial systems and tackling major sci-tech projects to building national megaprojects and advancing green development. Since the new era began, we have adhered to coordinating an efficient market and an effective government, effectively organizing endeavors and initiatives, and guided high-quality development to new levels with the new development philosophy.

Mobilizing resources enables breakthroughs. Since the new era, China has achieved major original breakthroughs in fields like quantum technology, life sciences, materials science, and space science, driving historic accomplishments and transformations in sci-tech.

On a global scale, China’s institutional strengths in coordinating an efficient market and an effective government and mobilizing resources for major undertakings stand out even more. While some countries remain mired in policy shortsightedness and flip-flops under multiparty systems, China ensures that the whole country works together, mobilizing all sectors’ enthusiasm and steadily advancing along the right path.

From a global perspective, one conclusion grows ever clearer: By working as one nation and dynamically leveraging the institutional strength of mobilizing resources for major tasks, China mobilizes all sectors’ enthusiasm, propelling its economic ship to brave winds and waves while sailing steadily ahead.

Modernization of peaceful development

In the golden autumn, across Yan’an, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, and its over 3 million mu of orchards, red apples hang sweetly and crisp. A single apple embodies the original aspiration to serve the people, reflecting the struggles of the new era.

Yan’an was once a deeply impoverished area. When the bugle for the battle against poverty sounded, the apple industry took the lead. Under a series of policy supports, a single apple has linked a complete “people-enriching industry chain,” creating jobs for over 1 million people and benefiting 800,000 farmers.

General Secretary Xi once pointed out: ” we must always place the people front and center, respond promptly and effectively to public needs and concerns, and work hard to deliver solid results concerning people’s lives, thereby constantly improving people’s living standards and ensuring that more benefits of modernization are shared among all the people in a more equitable way.”

While some countries grapple with rampant gun violence, racial discrimination, and even fail to ensure basic social stability, China steadfastly upholds “reform for people’s well-being and opening-up for common prosperity” as its value compass, delivering a distinctive response.

Since the new era, over 2,000 reform plans have placed “people” front and center: healthcare reforms have driven centralized drug procurement to lower prices and curb runaway medical costs; education reforms have advanced integrated urban-rural compulsory education for more equitable high-quality resources; pension service reforms have expanded inclusive supply to address aging society needs.

By advancing a community with a shared future for mankind and proposing four global initiatives, encompassing global development, security, civilization and governance, China demonstrates its responsibility as a major country through concrete actions. In agriculture, it aids developing nations in boosting grain yields via tech cooperation and shares poverty alleviation experience; in energy, its photovoltaic and wind power technologies are exported to multiple countries, facilitating local energy transitions. This “teaching to fish” approach not only elevates development levels in those nations but also creates jobs and improves livelihoods.

From a global perspective, one conclusion grows ever clearer: Development is for the people and by the people and that its fruits are shared by the people. China steadfastly upholds a people-centered development philosophy, standing firmly on the right side of history and human civilization’s progress. It advances a world of lasting peace, universal security, shared prosperity, openness and inclusiveness, and clean beauty, following the righteous path of humanity.

China’s practice proves: Socialism with Chinese characteristics is vibrant and full of vitality, anchoring its course with scientific blueprints, igniting momentum through reform and opening-up, and taking improving people’s lives and well-being as the starting and ending point of development.

This system excels at both stimulating endogenous drive and integrating global resources; it emphasizes continuity in strategic planning while sustaining innovative vitality in keeping with the times. This is not only the solid foundation for China’s high-quality development but also a major contribution to the progress of human civilization.