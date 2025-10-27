Agoda Spotlights UNESCO Gems Across Asia for the Culture Seeker

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has released a curated list of Asia’s lesser-known UNESCO cultural sites, perfect for travelers seeking unique experiences off the beaten path. These hidden gems offer a fresh perspective on the continent’s rich heritage and are a must-add to any travel itinerary.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites are recognized for their cultural significance and universal value. Asia, with its 297 UNESCO sites, stands as the second highest region globally, showcasing a rich tapestry of history and culture. While iconic landmarks often steal the spotlight, these lesser-known sites promise equally captivating stories and experiences.

Here’s Agoda’s guide to seven hidden gem UNESCO wonders in Asia:

My Son Sanctuary, Quang Nam, Vietnam

Nestled in the lush Vietnamese jungle, My Son Sanctuary is a mystical collection of Hindu temples. This site whispers the secrets of the Champa civilization, offering a serene escape into a bygone era where history and nature intertwine. Rani-ki-Vav (The Queen’s Stepwell), Patan, India

The Queen’s Stepwell is a subterranean wonder adorned with intricate carvings that narrate tales of ancient India . A hidden oasis of art and engineering brilliance, this architectural marvel invites travelers to dive into the depths of India’s rich history. Namhansanseong, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Perched atop a mountain, Namhansanseong offers panoramic views and a journey through Korea’s past. This fortress is a testament to resilience and strategic brilliance, inviting explorers to walk its storied paths and discover its historical significance. Historic Town of Sukhothai, Sukhothai, Thailand

Step back in time to the dawn of the Siamese kingdom in Sukhothai. Its ancient ruins and temples are a canvas of history, where every stone tells a story of the kingdom’s golden age, offering a glimpse into Thailand’s rich cultural heritage. George Town, Penang, Malaysia

A vibrant tapestry of cultures, George Town is a feast for the senses. Its colonial architecture, lively street art, and culinary delights create a unique cultural mosaic, inviting travelers to explore its colorful streets and diverse heritage. Prambanan Temple Compounds, Central Java, Indonesia

Majestic and awe-inspiring, the Prambanan Temple Compounds stand as a testament to Indonesia’s spiritual heritage. Its towering spires and intricate carvings are a visual symphony of devotion and artistry, captivating visitors with their grandeur. Kii Mountain Range, Kansai, Japan

Embark on a spiritual journey through the Kii Mountain Range, where ancient pilgrimage routes weave through breathtaking landscapes. This serene escape offers a harmonious blend of nature and spirituality, providing a tranquil retreat for the soul.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “Asia’s UNESCO cultural sites offer a unique window into the past, with each destination telling a story of its own. These sites not only highlight the rich cultural tapestry of Asia but also offer travelers a chance to experience the profound beauty and history that often goes unnoticed. Agoda is proud to facilitate these journeys with great deals on accommodations, flights and activities, helping travelers create meaningful connections with the world around them.”

Travelers can book tours and activities to these sites on Agoda, ensuring a seamless and enriching travel experience. With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers the best deals on its mobile app. Discover more at Agoda.com.