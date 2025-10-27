uSMART Opens Second Branch at Somerset, Broadening Access to Retail Investors with Its New Wealth Management Hub

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 24 October 2025, uSMART Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“uSMART SG”), a leading fintech brokerage platform licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), announced the grand opening of its second branch, located in the heart of Orchard at Somerset.



Grand Opening of uSMART SG’s Second Physical Branch in the Heart of Orchard

Following the success of its first outlet at Robinson Road, the new branch marked the launch of uSMART SG’s Wealth Management Hub – a welcoming space designed to help investors grow their wealth with confidence through smarter, more personalised solutions.

“Expanding our presence in Orchard is a key step towards making investing even more accessible,” said Alfred Kwok, Head of Marketing at uSMART SG. “This new Wealth Management Hub is not just a branch; it’s a place where investors can engage directly with our experts, attend educational sessions, and experience how uSMART brings digital innovation together with personal guidance.”

“We’re pleased to partner uSMART SG in offering the Maybank Money Market Fund at their new retail branch, expanding their investors’ access to a reliable cash management solution. ” said Ivan Won, Head of Product and Marketing. “This marks the first step in our journey to bring a broader suite of Maybank Asset Management products to their clients.”

The new hub brought together licensed wealth advisors who provided in-person consultations, product education, and hands-on guidance for clients. Visitors had the opportunity to explore uSMART SG’s wide range of global investment products, from U.S., Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, and U.K. stocks to Money Market Funds (MMFs), options, Contract for Differences (CFDs), and structured products such as Fixed Coupon Notes (FCNs).

uSMART SG was recently recognised at the SingSaver Best-Of Awards 2025, where it was named “Best Brokerage for Educational Tools for New Investors.” This accolade underscored uSMART SG’s commitment to investor education and accessibility, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for everyday investors in Singapore.

As part of its commitment to empower investors, uSMART SG participated in leading finance events this year, including the Seedly Personal Finance Festival 2025, engaging thousands of investors and showcasing its latest products, promotions, and platform features. The company also announced plans to participate in the upcoming Singapore Fintech Festival as one of the exhibitors.

The launch of the Somerset Wealth Management Hub marked uSMART SG continued growth in Singapore and its expanding global footprint, including its recent expansion into the United States. The company also celebrated its 3rd anniversary locally and 7th globally, backed by strategic investor Chow Tai Fook Holding and remains recognised as the No. 1 Hong Kong-funded fintech brokerage.

Branch Details:

Address: 178 Orchard Road, #01-00, Singapore 238845

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday, 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Investors are invited to visit the Somerset branch to explore uSMART SG’s full suite of services.

About uSMART Securities (Singapore) Pte Ltd

uSMART Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“uSMART SG”) is a fast-growing, award-winning digital trading platform on a mission to make investing simple, smart, and accessible for all. Now in its 7th year globally and 3rd year in Singapore, the platform serves over 800,000 users across key Asian markets. Backed by Chow Tai Fook Holding as a strategic investor, uSMART SG combines deep financial expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver a seamless, intelligent investing experience for every investor.

About Maybank Asset Management Singapore

Maybank Asset Management Singapore is the Singapore-based subsidiary of Maybank Asset Management Group Berhad, the asset management arm of Malayan Banking Berhad, one of the world’s top 100 banks with a presence across all ASEAN countries. Leveraging over 30 years of experience in Asian markets, we provide a comprehensive range of conventional and Islamic investment solutions. Serving corporate and institutional clients, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors, we combine regional expertise with strategic partnerships to deliver innovative, ESG-conscious and performance-driven investment strategies.