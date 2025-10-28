GS1 Hong Kong Summit 2025 Shaping the Future with Sustainability, Transformation, AI & Resilience

32 C
HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The GS1 Hong Kong Summit 2025 (“the Summit”) themed “Powering Next-Gen Business with STAR” concluded on a high note today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Drawing 600 senior executives, policymakers, and industry pioneers, the Summit served as a premier platform for dialogue and collaboration to explore how enterprises can harness STAR – Sustainability, Transformation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Resilience to enhance competitiveness and drive success in future.

Ms Mable Chan, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics of the HKSAR Government was the Guest of Honour and delivered opening address, “The evolvement of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) is exciting as businesses take steps to protect our Mother Earth and assume more social responsibilities in their business practices to make our world greener and more equitable. The Government is also spearheading the adoption of Al in logistics through the Port Community System (PCS), which will be implemented for industry use starting in early 2026.” She also emphasized that resilience is the key element to place Hong Kong among the world’s top logistics hubs.

As highlighted in the Policy Address, one of the strategic priorities is to develop Hong Kong into a leading multinational supply chain management centre, serving as a gateway for enterprises to “go global.” In alignment with this vision, the Summit featured strategies supporting Mainland enterprises in entering Hong Kong, or even Asia Pacific market.

Mr Roy Ng, Chairman of GS1 HK, shared how the STAR framework empowers companies to enhance their competitiveness, “GS1 standards are evolving alongside the industry trends, serving as enabler of ‘STAR’. Driven by rising consumers’ expectation, regulatory requirements, ‘S’ – sustainability is no longer optional, but a must for businesses. Products selling to EU will be required to feature a Digital Product Passport that shows consumers the product’s lifecycle – where it comes from, what it’s made of, how sustainable it is, and whether it can be recycled. QR codes powered by GS1 standards capture unique product identifiers – GTIN (barcodes), GLN (location identifiers), etc, and provide instant access to these verified data, supporting companies meet regulatory requirements and build consumer trust.”

Ms Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong, highlighted the importance of AI and data at the plenary, “The power of AI lies in the reliability of the data it consumes. To prevent ‘garbage in, garbage out’, businesses must prioritize structured, verifiable, and trusted data. Data and AI technologies are inseparable — effectively managing both is key to unlocking their full potential and driving tangible business value.”

In addition, the 2nd edition of GS1 HK’s Digital Transformation Awards was also held at the event, recognising businesses that have successfully implemented digital transformation initiatives in 10 award categories, including excellence in AI innovation, customer experience, digital enablement, ESG & sustainability, digital trust & data management, etc. (Please refer to appendix for the list of “Digital Transformation Awards” winners.)

Concluding the Summit was the Chairman Club, where businesses across sectors —including food, health & wellness, retail, and consumer electronics brands—exchanged insights on how they navigated challenges and grew with winning strategies.

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the local chapter of GS1®. GS1 Hong Kong’s mission is to empower businesses of their digital transformation, improve supply chain visibility and efficiency, ensure product authenticity, facilitate commerce connectivity and enable sustainable value chain through the provision of global supply chain standards (including GTIN & barcodes), and a full spectrum of platforms, solutions and services.

GS1 Hong Kong currently supports close to 8,000 corporate members from 20 sectors including retail & consumer packaged goods, food & beverage and food services, healthcare, apparel & footwear, logistics & ICT. By working closely with communities of trading partners, industry organizations, government, and technology providers, we can foster a collaborative ecosystem, paving the way for “Go Digital, Go Green“.

As a non-profit organization, GS1 develops and drives global adoption of supply chain standards. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1 has member organisations in over 120 countries.

Website：www.gs1hk.org

