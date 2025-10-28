Ingenico Announces Leadership Transition Plan and Appoints Coffs Harbour Local Floris de Kort as Chief Executive Officer

PARIS and SYDNEY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ingenico, the global leader in payments acceptance solutions, today announced the appointment of Floris de Kort as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1st, 2025, to lead Ingenico’s next phase of growth and innovation. Laurent Blanchard will step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Supervisory Board to pursue other opportunities.



Floris de Kort, Chief Executive Officer Ingenico

Catherine Guillouard, the Chairwoman, stated on behalf of the Supervisory Board of Ingenico:

“We sincerely thank Laurent for his significant contributions since joining Ingenico in 2023. He has been a visionary leader, guiding the company through a challenging market environment while maintaining focus on ambitious business targets, innovation, customer needs, and culture. Under his leadership, Ingenico advanced its strategy to become the leading software and services provider in the payments ecosystem. After successfully redefining Ingenico’s mission, Laurent leaves behind a strong foundation and a team ready to drive the company’s next stage of success.

As Ingenico embarks on its next chapter, the Board is delighted to welcome Floris de Kort as Chief Executive Officer, based at Ingenico’s global headquarters. Floris de Kort brings deep and proven expertise in the payments sector, combined with extensive operational and commercial leadership experience. We are excited for Floris de Kort to lead Ingenico through its next stage of growth, accelerating execution efforts and commercial momentum.

He brings highly reputable track record of scaling payments and technology companies, with leadership experience spanning several global organizations. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Global eCommerce at Worldpay, where he led a significant transformation culminating in a highly successful IPO in 2015. In 2019, he became CEO of Xplor Technologies, a global leader in software, services, and integrated payments and most recently, served as CEO of Thunes, a fast-growing cross-border payments network.”

With Floris de Kort’s appointment, Ingenico enters a new phase focused on accelerating global expansion, innovation, and transformation. He joins the company at a pivotal stage, well-positioned to build on its strong foundation, and solidify Ingenico’s role as the trusted leader in payments solutions for merchants, banks and partners worldwide.

Following the announcement, Laurent Blanchard commented: “It has been an honour to serve as CEO and to lead Ingenico through the first phase of its transformation. I am proud of what we achieved together. With its talented employees, strong culture of innovation, and high-quality solutions, Ingenico is well-positioned to advance its leadership in global payments. I am grateful for the dedication and trust of the global team and wish Ingenico every success as it moves into the next phase of growth.”

On his appointment, Floris de Kort commented: “I am honoured to join Ingenico at a time of great opportunity. The company has a unique position in the payments ecosystem, trusted by merchants, banks, and partners around the world. I look forward to working with the team to further expand our global offering, accelerate growth and execution, and deliver world-class solutions to our customers.”

About Ingenico

Ingenico is the global leader in payments acceptance solutions. As the trusted technology partner for merchants, banks, acquirers, ISVs, payment aggregators and fintech customers, Ingenico provides world-class terminals, solutions and services that enable the global ecosystem of payments acceptance. With over 45 years of experience, innovation and reliability are integral to Ingenico’s approach and culture, inspiring our strong community of experts who help shape the evolution of commerce worldwide.