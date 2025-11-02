21.4 C
First Flock of 19 Whooper Swans Arrives in Rongcheng for Winter

WEIHAI, China, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CRI Online:

The first flock of 19 whooper swans has been spotted at Rongcheng Swan Lake, marking the official start of the swan season in the coastal city. Staff at the Rongcheng National Nature Reserve for Whooper Swans confirmed the arrival during a routine patrol.

Still wary after their long journey, the swans have been observed keeping a safe distance from the shore. They were seen stretching their necks vigilantly and taking occasional practice flights over the water.

Reserve staff, having observed the swans to be in good condition, have now initiated measures to safeguard them through the winter.

