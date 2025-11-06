Angsana Teluk Bahang, Penang Sweeps Nine Prestigious Awards at the 2025 World Luxury Awards

PENANG, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2025 – Following its fifth anniversary milestone, Angsana Teluk Bahang, Penang proudly continues its award-winning journey by clinchingat the, reaffirming its position as one of Asia’s leading luxury beachfront destinations.

The accolades span across the resort’s key experiences — from family travel and wedding ceremony to culinary excellence — showcasing the team’s dedication to delivering heartfelt service and exceptional guest experiences inspired by the vibrant spirit of Penang.

Among this year’s honours are:

Angsana Teluk Bahang, Penang

Best Luxury Family Beach Resort in Malaysia

Best Luxury Ocean View Resort in Southeast Asia

Best Luxury Wedding Resort in Southeast Asia

Angsana Spa, Teluk Bahang, Penang

Best Luxury Spa Resort in Asia

Best Luxury Wellness Spa in Malaysia

Best Luxury Oceanview Spa in Southeast Asia

No. 11 Restaurant, Angsana Teluk Bahang

Best Gourmet Cuisine in Asia

Best Luxury Resort Restaurant in Asia

Best Food Styling & Presentation in Southeast Asia

“These recognitions are a true reflection of our team’s passion and unwavering commitment to curating meaningful, memorable stays for every guest,” shared Mr. Kuok Long Wong, Executive Assistant Manager of Angsana Teluk Bahang, Penang. “To be acknowledged across so many categories — from family and spa to dining — reinforces our vision of being a holistic resort destination where every experience delights the senses.”

A Celebration of Penang Spirit and Global Excellence

From its Peranakan-inspired design to panoramic ocean views, Angsana Teluk Bahang continues to charm guests with its distinctive sense of place. The resort’s Angsana Spa stands as a sanctuary of renewal, blending traditional Asian healing philosophies with modern wellness rituals, while No. 11 Restaurant has quickly become a culinary icon in the region for its innovative fusion of European and Malaysian flavours.

Each award underscores the resort’s commitment to excellence under the Banyan Group’s ethos — “Embracing the Environment, Empowering People.” Guided by this philosophy, Angsana Teluk Bahang remains dedicated to sustainability and community upliftment; “These awards not only honour our property, but also the people behind every detail — our associates, our partners, and the Penang community that continues to inspire us,” Mr. Wong added.

As Angsana Teluk Bahang moves forward, the resort remains committed to delivering vibrant island hospitality, creating timeless experiences for travellers from around the world.

About Angsana Teluk Bahang, Penang

Perched along the pristine shores of Teluk Bahang and managed by Banyan Group, the resort is approximately a 60-minute drive from the Penang International Airport, a 35-minute drive from George Town UNESCO World Heritage Site, and five-minute from Batu Ferringhi. Blending heartfelt hospitality with the allure of Penang’s coastal beauty, Angsana Teluk Bahang is where romance, relaxation, and refined celebrations by the sea come to life.

Resort features 228 rooms and suites, all boasting sweeping views of the Andaman Sea. With its Peranakan-inspired architecture, award-winning Angsana Spa, and distinctive dining experiences such as No. 11 and Jendela, the resort offers a seamless blend of local heritage and contemporary island luxury.