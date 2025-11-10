Lenovo PCCW Solutions Brings Together 18 New Technology Partners to Launch “Next-Gen IT Ecosystem”

Combining Lenovo’s global resources with LPS’ local expertise, the Next-Gen ecosystem covers four key domains: application software, office automation, cybersecurity, and infrastructure

As Hong Kong’s premier systems integrator and application developer, LPS delivers full-stack capabilities spanning front-end, middleware, and back-end technologies

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lenovo PCCW Solutions (LPS) announces the establishment of the “Next-Gen IT Ecosystem” at its recent Go-Global Ceremony. The initiative brings together 18 leading Next-Gen IT companies to drive digital transformation and sustainable innovation for enterprises in Hong Kong and Asia Pacific. This move aligns with the Hong Kong SAR Government’s latest Policy Address initiative to deepen technology cooperation between Chinese Mainland and international markets, further consolidating Hong Kong’s position as an international innovation and technology hub.

Built on the core principle of “indigenous innovation,” the ecosystem leverages Lenovo’s powerful global network and LPS’ localized expertise to integrate multiple independently developed technology brands. It delivers comprehensive full-stack solutions across four key domains – application software, office automation, cybersecurity, and infrastructure – supporting enterprises’ end-to-end transformation needs from strategic consulting to technology implementation.

As Hong Kong’s premier systems integrator and application developer, LPS is one of the technology service providers with the most Next-Gen IT certifications, holding over 240. With a 4,000-strong technical team and extensive hands-on experience in application modernization, LPS excels at delivering digital transformation services that seamlessly connect front-end applications, middleware integration, and back-end infrastructure. Through rigorous quality and risk management mechanisms, LPS ensures system stability, compliance, reliability, and business continuity.

Application Software: LPS partners with Yonyou, FanRuan, Sensors Data, ShareCRM, OceanBase, Kingbase, and GBase to deliver ERP, business intelligence, and database migration solutions that integrate AI and data analytics, enhancing enterprise decision-making and management efficiency.

Fan Ho, Executive Director and General Manager, AP Solutions and Services Group, Lenovo, stated: “Lenovo has committed to building an open technology ecosystem. Through Lenovo Capital and Incubator Group (LCIG), we have invested in and supported over 300 innovative start-ups covering key areas such as AI, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing. The newly established Next-Gen IT Ecosystem represents a crucial step in combining local technology integration capabilities with global presence. Leveraging Lenovo’s sales, service, and partner network spanning 180 markets, we will provide ecosystem members with comprehensive support from technology validation and scenario implementation to international expansion.”

Vincent Leung, Head of Ecosystem, LPS, said: “We believe that under an open collaboration framework, technological innovation can create stronger synergies. The core spirit of the Next-Gen IT Ecosystem is ‘co-building, co-creating, and co-sharing’ – we don’t just integrate products, but also facilitate technology interoperability and collaborative solution development. Moving forward, we will continue to attract quality partners locally and regionally to deepen technology exchange and industry integration, bringing customers solutions that are better aligned with market needs and deliver greater economic value.”

Looking ahead, LPS will continue to enhance the ecosystem framework and encourage more partners to join in building an open, trusted, and efficient technology collaboration platform, helping enterprises achieve secure and efficient digital transformation.

About Lenovo PCCW Solutions (LPS)

LPS is a leading IT and technology solutions provider in the Asia Pacific region. We partner with governments and enterprises to achieve digital transformation excellence, driving business growth through our market-leading solutions and industry best practices. As a proud member of Lenovo Group, we have unlocked new synergies with Lenovo’s global reach and technological capabilities, focusing on AI, data practice, cloud and cybersecurity. With our 4,000+ team of domain experts and a strong network of ecosystem partners, LPS is committed to providing cutting-edge AI-powered solutions and data best practices to enable organizations to excel in their digital journey.