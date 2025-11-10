Russell Reynolds Associates Names Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic as Firm’s First Chief Science Officer

Strategic hire deepens firm’s global leadership advisory capabilities in advanced data, science, and innovation

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA), the leading global leadership advisory firm, is pleased to welcome Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic as its first Chief Science Officer. In this new global role, Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic will lead RRA’s research and development (R&D) and innovation initiatives, driving the firm’s data strategy and the development of proprietary insights to further enhance RRA’s advisory capabilities.

As advanced technology platforms and artificial intelligence continue to transform leadership advisory services, this appointment reinforces RRA’s commitment to leveraging advanced analytics to deepen client impact worldwide. Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic’s role represents a critical new capability, focusing on the content and process aspects of the firm’s data strategy, enhancing the technological advancements led by Chief Technology and Data Officer Harpreet Khurana. In this capacity, Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic will oversee the Center for Leadership Insight, which explores the forces shaping modern leadership, including economic and geopolitical uncertainty, generative AI, board culture, and the development of next-generation leaders.

“The integration of cutting-edge science and data-driven insights is paramount to delivering unparalleled value to our clients,” said Constantine Alexandrakis, CEO of Russell Reynolds Associates. “Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic is an internationally recognized leader whose profound expertise will be instrumental in shaping our future impact. His appointment as our first Chief Science Officer marks a critical and bold step in advancing the firm’s capabilities and ensuring we remain at the forefront of leadership advisory.”

Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic joins RRA with a distinguished professional and academic background, recognized as a leading, global authority in people analytics, talent management, and leadership development. He previously served as Chief Innovation Officer at ManpowerGroup, in addition to Chief Executive Officer of Hogan Assessment Systems, where he co-created RRA’s proprietary Leadership Span model. Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic is also a co-founder of DeeperSignals, an end-to-end soft-skills intelligence platform, and MyTrudy, a psychometric assessment platform for job seekers. Beyond his corporate leadership, Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic is a Professor of Business Psychology at University College London and Columbia University and is a prolific author of 15 books and over 250 scientific papers.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory firm that helps organizations build adaptive leadership capabilities and unlock their potential for growth. We use our global network and deep insights to provide executive search, leadership assessment, and development advisory services across all industries and geographies.