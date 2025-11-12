PERSONAR ANNOUNCED AS PARTNER OF FOOTBALL AUSTRALIA AND THE A-LEAGUES

SYDNEY, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Football Australia and the A-Leagues join forces with Personar, an award-winning AI-driven sports technology company, becoming an official Referee and VAR partner. The partnership will see Personar’s TrackSwift platform integrated across the A-Leagues while supporting the growth and development of football at all levels across Australia.

As part of the sponsorship, Personar will provide cutting-edge AI technology to enhance officiating standards, improve fan engagement, and bring greater transparency to decision-making in A-Leagues matches.

Football Australia Head of Referees Jon Moss said the sponsorship will deliver tangible benefits across multiple areas of the game. “The partnership with Personar represents a significant investment in Australian football and demonstrates their commitment to elevating the sport through innovative technology solutions.”

“Personar shares our commitment to transparency, innovation, and putting fans first, and the partnership represents an exciting step forward for Australian football, with their TrackSwift technology helping us to deliver a better experience for supporters while giving our officials the tools they need to make informed decisions.

“Football Australia’s strategic vision is to embrace innovation and enhance the fan experience while maintaining the highest standards of officiating, and Personar are the perfect partner to help us achieve this.”

Adrian Jones, CEO and Co-Founder of Personar, said they are thrilled to partner with Football Australia and the A-Leagues as an official sponsor.

“Australian football fans are among the most passionate in the world, and they deserve transparency and engagement when it comes to officiating decisions. This partnership goes beyond technology deployment – it is about investing in Australian football, from professional competitions to grassroots programs. We want to make the game more understandable and accessible for everyone who loves football.”

Under the sponsorship agreement, fans will benefit from enhanced access to referee communications and decision explanations, creating a more transparent and engaging match-day experience. It will also deliver advanced VAR support for match officials, real-time communication of referee decisions to fans in stadiums and at home, and comprehensive post-match analysis tools.

Personar’s technology, originally developed for Formula One racing, has been successfully adapted for football and global sports organisations, and will now play a crucial role in Australian competitions.

Additionally, Personar will support Football Australia’s initiatives and referee development programs, helping to build the next generation of Australian football officials. Branding will also feature across A-Leagues via the VAR centre and Referee kit.

About Personar

Personar is a multi-award-winning technology company based in London, specializing in AI-driven solutions for sports officiating and fan engagement. Originally developed for Formula One racing, the company’s flagship TrackSwift platform is now transforming how football (soccer) is officiated and experienced worldwide. www.personar.ai

About Football Australia

Established in 2004, Football Australia Limited (Football Australia) is the governing body of football in Australia and is a member of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the international governing body for football. The membership of FIFA consists of Football Australia and 210 other national associations. Football Australia is a member of the Asian Football Confederation, the governing body of Asian football and one of the six Confederations making up FIFA as well as the ASEAN Football Federation.

About A-Leagues

The A-Leagues, operated by Australian Professional Leagues (APL), is delivering against its bold ambition to develop top-tier professional football talent in Australia and New Zealand, drive engagement across the leagues and to build on football’s undisputed position as the country’s most popular participation sport.